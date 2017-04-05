BREAKING: Emir Sanusi blasts conservative northern leaders, Zamfara governor; calls for family planning, others

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on Wednesday blasted conservative northern leaders who discourage attitudes and activities that, he said, would have developed the region.

The emir spoke while delivering the keynote speech at KADINVEST 2.0, an event organised by the Kaduna Sate Government to encourage investments.

Giving examples of the destruction of romance and love books by a former Kano governor and the response of the Zamfara State Governor to the current meningitis outbreak in the state, the emir said what exists in Northern Nigeria is “a complete failure of social policy.”

“We are fighting culture and we are fighting civilisation,” he said. “For us to address social policy, we have to reclaim our religion.”

Mr. Sanusi criticised the ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam in some parts of Northern Nigeria that has discouraged girl-child education, family planning and other progressive policies.

On Kannywood, he said he was sad that the Hausa movie industry was gradually moving from Kano to Kaduna due to the latter’s policies of encouragement, saying “building Kannywood would have led to building the economy of Kano.”

“I’m sad that Kano has lost it, but I’m happy that Kaduna is getting it,” he said.

The emir also criticised Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara for his statement on Tuesday that the meningitis outbreak in his state and others was God’s punishment for peoples’ sins.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the governor’s statement in Abuja while addressing reporters on the meningitis which has caused the death of over 214 people in Zamfara and at least 336 people across Nigeria.

“Don’t give these kind of explanations,” Mr. Sanusi said of Mr. Yari’s comment. “That is not an Islamically correct statement to make.”

“(If) you don’t have vaccines, you don’t have vaccines; Go and get vaccines,” the emir said.

Zamfara and other states have been battling with insufficient vaccines to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the state government, which required three million dosages of meningitis vaccines, only got 300,000 from the federal government.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Infoezone Infoezone

    The north should be on their own. They are pulling the other parts backwards. Money that should he used to develop other parts are rather use to satisfy the satanic ambitions of their leaders.

  • share Idea

    Under GEJ, this political emir claimed that because corruption under GEJ, the north couldn’t develop, today the real cause of Northern retrogression is being revealed without apology from Sansusi.

    GEJ is no longer there to be blamed. Nigeria we hail thee