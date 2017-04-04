Prisons controller, two others suspended over release of convicted ex-Gov. Ngilari

Related News

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board, has suspended three senior Prisons officers, over the controversial release of former Adamawa governor, Bala Ngilari, recently jailed for corruption.

The affected officers are Peter Tenkwa, the controller of Prisons for Adamawa State and Abubakar Abaka, the Deputy Comptroller and John Bukar, a Superintendent of Prisons.

A statement by the spokesperson of Prisons, Francis Enobore, on Tuesday said the suspended officers were indicted for their roles in the issuance of an unauthorised medical report that helped Mr. Ngilari leave jail.

The governor was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

The letter dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Sunday Ogu, approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.

Justice Nathan Musa of Yola High Court had last week granted bail to Mr. Ngilari on health grounds.

Shortly after the decision of the court was reported, Mr. Tenkwa had alleged that the letter used by the convicted former governor to secure the bail was fraudulent.

Mr. Tenkwa sais he was not aware of the letter and had communicated to the prison headquarters.

Meanwhile, the statement on Tuesday said a new Controller and officer in-charge had already been posted to take over the state command and Yola prison respectively.

A medical doctor was also deployed to oversee the prison clinic, the statement said.

“ The officers have since resumed duties,” the statement said.

The prison authorities were silent on the fate of Mr. Ngilari who is believed to have left Nigeria after the controversial release. Neither the prison nor the police have indicated any intention to either re-arrest the ex-governor or appeal his controversial bail.