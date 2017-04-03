I have no power to reverse Ndume’s suspension – Saraki

Related News

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has said that he has no power to reverse the suspension of the former Senate leader, Ali Ndume.

Mr. Ndume was suspended for six months last week after he asked the Senate to investigate media reports alleging that Mr. Saraki failed to pay requisite import duty for an SUV vehicle he imported.

He also requested investigation into reports that a Kogi state Senator, Dino Melaye, may also have not graduated from Ahmadu Bello University.

Both Senators were eventually cleared by the Senate committee on ethics and privileges. The committee also recommended the suspension of Mr. Ndume for one year.

Since the suspension, various groups have reportedly been meeting with Mr. Saraki to plead for the recall of the Borno south senator.

Governor Kashim Shettima had on Friday led a delegation to see Mr. Saraki on the matter.

Speaking to State House correspondents shortly after emerging from a meeting with President Buhari, Mr. Saraki said “I wish I have such powers”.

He said the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives are just first among equals and cannot do anything that the two chambers do not want done.

He said all he can do is to report to the Senate what he discussed with the Borno governor and allow the Senators to take a decision.

Mr. Saraki also spoke about some of the issues he discussed with Mr. Buhari.

Details shortly…