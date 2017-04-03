UPDATED: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Saraki, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari (Middle) with Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (right)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Middle) with Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (right)

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has arrived the presidential villa for a meeting with President Muahammadu Buhari.

Mr. Buhari is currently meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Dogara went into the president’s office at about 11:57 a.m.

Sources at the villa had said Mr. Saraki was also expected to meeting with Mr. Buhari.

The meeting is coming on the heels of apparent Executive/ Legislative rift following the refusal of the Nigerian Senate to consider and approve the list of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners, REC.

The Senate said it is stepping down the confirmation hearings in protest against the continued retention of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC by Mr. Buhari in spite of the lawmakers’ refusal to confirm him twice.

  • ailandaaa

    For PMB to capitulate to this corrupt Senate is to throw away the 15m+ votes he received in 2015. Confront them.

    • Opekete

      In that case he can be sure to face the wrath of the 15 million people in 2019

      • Amir

        By 2019 you and your fellow wailers would have reduced to less tha 1 million, so won’t be needed.

  • arewethishopeless

    Haba PMB. Every day meeting with these crooks and yet no result. Its a shame that your presidency will be defined by Saraki as the one who cut you to size. Not even Saraki senior oooo, Saraki baby …. What a disappointment? When will you understand that we voted for you to deal with these rascals and not to capitulate to them ….. Sad….

    • shasha

      Suicide is the order of the day, please do not give yourself hypertension on what you do not have control over. Take it easy.