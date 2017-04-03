UPDATED: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Saraki, Dogara

Related News

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has arrived the presidential villa for a meeting with President Muahammadu Buhari.

Mr. Buhari is currently meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Dogara went into the president’s office at about 11:57 a.m.

Sources at the villa had said Mr. Saraki was also expected to meeting with Mr. Buhari.

The meeting is coming on the heels of apparent Executive/ Legislative rift following the refusal of the Nigerian Senate to consider and approve the list of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners, REC.

The Senate said it is stepping down the confirmation hearings in protest against the continued retention of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC by Mr. Buhari in spite of the lawmakers’ refusal to confirm him twice.