BREAKING: VP Osinbajo, 23 others get new appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointments into the executive management of some government agencies and parastatals.

The new chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman, Duro Onabule.

Other executive directors of NTA include: Steve Egbo, Administration and Training; Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos, Marketing; Mohammed Labbo, News; Fatima M. Barda, Finance; Stephen Okoanachi, Engineering; and Wole Coker, Programmes.

At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Aliyu Hayatu is new chairman, while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors, Kaduna and Lagos, respectively.

Under the Ministry of Information and Culture, the following agencies have new appointees: Nigerian Film Corporation, Chika Maduekwe, General Manager; National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director; National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General; National Film and Video Censors Board, Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.

At the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is chairman, while the new Director-General is Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.

Other members of the NEMA Board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal; Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation; Rabiu Dagari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye; Ministry of Water Resources, Emmanuel Anebi; Nigerian Armed Forces; and Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and publicity)

March 31, 2017