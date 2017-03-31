BREAKING: Resign now, Nigerian lawmaker tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari at his office
President Muhammadu Buhari at his office

A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office on health grounds.

Mr. Jibrin, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the president’s ill health has affected governance in the country badly.

“PMB should opt for or encourage to accept a negotiated exit. The country can not afford a sort of part time president at this time,” Mr. Jibrin tweeted Friday evening.

“The president I see on camera needs full home care not office, moderately quiet life, enough rest and quality time with his family.

“Life and health belongs to God but the more I see pictures of Mr President, the more Iam convinced he needs to go and rest. He needs it!”

Mr. Jibrin is currently on suspension. He was sanctioned last year by the House of Representatives after accusing the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, his former ally, of budget fraud.

Mr. Buhari recently returned from the United Kingdom where he stayed for more than a month for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Mr. Jibrin, who posted 30 tweets Friday evening, started by saying “PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging”.

The lawmaker represents Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency of Kano State.

See Mr. Jibrin’s tweets below:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Thomas

    Good advice.

  • Al

    PT what is breaking news here??

    • Otunba

      Did you hear it before now? Even if you did, it is a breaking news to us, the majority.

  • Cheman

    One honest suggestion from the North

  • FreeNigeria

    Hahahaha Nigerian politicians that sees power as life and death. He’ll die before he resigns

  • new republic

    I knew it Buhari is incapacitated,he lost memory that is why Dambazzu and Daura are turning the govt upsidedown,Buhari should realise that with or without him Nigeria will not die,he need to attend to his health challenges abroad fast fast,those who are telling him not to treat himself abroad don’t love him,they want to be using his name for nonsense things.

  • Rommel

    Some nameless politician seeking attention

  • Eniola

    @TOG123:disqus

    Muhamadu Buhari as Nigeria’s worst burden

    I may be wrong. I think the problem with President Buhari is that he has no
    administrative skills and hasn’t the modesty to accept his severe educational
    limitations. He wants to do what highly educated presidents of other countries
    do, by fielding questions from graduate journalists. That was the moment Buhari
    made a ridicule of himself. The blame for Buhari’s public disgrace must go to
    Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu who flattered President Buhari to face the world
    press. His disgrace for so doing is beyond compare, especially in Germany and
    America – where Buhari insanely said democracy means government benefits will
    be shared to Nigerian communities only according to the percentage of votes he
    (Buhari) got from each community.

    I don’t think Americans have ever had such a crazy and un-educated definition of
    democracy before. The American press corps have never asked Buhari for any
    interview again. That was when Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu realized the damage
    they have done. They quickly stopped the PRESIDENTIAL local interview on NTA
    station in Nigeria, after President Buhari messed up the first one by throwing
    tantrums around, and getting into verbal fisticuffs with a honest Premium Times
    journalist who’d raised the point that there’s no change in Nigeria afterall, but
    deterioration and rot under the Buhari government.

  • Intrepid

    Another Dora Akunyili in the making. Spineless Nigerians and those who are eating from Buhari will not talk. Tell the catheter-assissted man to quit, tell the analogue mind to step aside, tell the divisive president to pack it up, tell the nepotistic mullah to go and rest, tell the 97%/5% analyst to take a french leave. The world is moving so fast for a bed- ridden man.

  • El Patron

    Sounds like a good piece of advice