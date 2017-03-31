BREAKING: Resign now, Nigerian lawmaker tells Buhari

Related News

A member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office on health grounds.

Mr. Jibrin, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the president’s ill health has affected governance in the country badly.

“PMB should opt for or encourage to accept a negotiated exit. The country can not afford a sort of part time president at this time,” Mr. Jibrin tweeted Friday evening.

“The president I see on camera needs full home care not office, moderately quiet life, enough rest and quality time with his family.

“Life and health belongs to God but the more I see pictures of Mr President, the more Iam convinced he needs to go and rest. He needs it!”

Mr. Jibrin is currently on suspension. He was sanctioned last year by the House of Representatives after accusing the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, his former ally, of budget fraud.

Mr. Buhari recently returned from the United Kingdom where he stayed for more than a month for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Mr. Jibrin, who posted 30 tweets Friday evening, started by saying “PMB, TIME TO LET GO: So many issues are left unattended even small issues that a presidential cough can deal with are left hanging”.

The lawmaker represents Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency of Kano State.



See Mr. Jibrin’s tweets below: