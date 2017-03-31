JUST IN: Buhari deploys ambassadors

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed four of the newly approved ambassadors to some critical foreign missions.

The president announced the deployments through his twitter handle on Friday.

Mr. Buhari said Tijjani Bande from Kebbi State has been deployed as Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA.

He also said Itegboje Samson from Edo State is the new Ambassador/Deputy Representative, at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN Headquarters in New York.

The President also deployed Kadiri Audu from Kwara State as Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Buhari equally announced the posting of Bankole Adeoye from Ogun State as Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria /Permanent Mission to Africa Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The announcement is coming hours after the nominated ambassadors concluded their induction training at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The deployment is also coming after almost two years without substantive ambassadors in the various bodies.