JUST IN: Buhari deploys ambassadors

A cross section of Ambassadors Designate during the Induction Programme for them in Abuja on Thursday (30/3/17). 02155/30/3/17/Anthony Alabi/JAU/NAN
A cross section of Ambassadors Designate during the Induction Programme for them in Abuja on Thursday (30/3/17). 02155/30/3/17/Anthony Alabi/JAU/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed four of the newly approved ambassadors to some critical foreign missions.

The president announced the deployments through his twitter handle on Friday.

Mr. Buhari said Tijjani Bande from Kebbi State has been deployed as Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA.

He also said Itegboje Samson from Edo State is the new Ambassador/Deputy Representative, at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN Headquarters in New York.

The President also deployed Kadiri Audu from Kwara State as Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Buhari equally announced the posting of Bankole Adeoye from Ogun State as Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria /Permanent Mission to Africa Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The announcement is coming hours after the nominated ambassadors concluded their induction training at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The deployment is also coming after almost two years without substantive ambassadors in the various bodies.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • muhammadunfagge

    Baba you should act fast and courageously!

  • eshe_70@yahoo.com

    Always with Buhari the juicy positions goes to his Hausa Fulani Kinsmen with the South (maybe Yoruba or South South) occupying the deputies and assistants . The Igbos are completely shut out from this government. The making of the ethnic president

    • Kungu Mena

      Bigot don start