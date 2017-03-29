Police arrest ex-SSS official who ‘stole’ N310 million allegedly belonging to Saraki

Related News

The police have arrested a former operative of the State Security Service who was dismissed from the service over his alleged robbery of a bureau de change operator.

Abdulrasheed Maigari, 35, was arrested in Abuja by police anti-kidnap squad in a surveillance operation conducted between March 26 and 28.

Mr. Maigari, a native of Taraba State, was arrested alongside 10 other suspected criminals for allegedly kidnapping Issa Salami, a former General Manager of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria.

The other suspects as identified in a statement released by police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, are: Kelvin Emeka, 28, from Owgu LGA in Enugu State; Ndubusi Prince Ozor, 31, from Nsukwato LGA Abia State; Sunday Travnor, 33, from Ovi LGA in Nasarawa State and Zayor Alfred 23, from Obi LGA of Nasarawa State

The remaining suspects are: Avah Joseph, 25, from Ogbadibo LGA in Benue State; Gabriel Friday, 33, from Ogbadibo LGA Benue State; Rajab Baba Ishiaka, 22, from Wukari LGA Taraba State; Ali Sani, 27, from Takum LGA Taraba State; Nuhu Sule, 20, from Takum LGA Taraba State and Mohammed Abubakar, 21, Mokwa LGA of Niger State.

The police said the suspects were identified by their victims.

“They also confessed to the crime admitting to the various roles they played in the commission of various kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes linked to them,” Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, said.

In December 2015, the State Security Service announced the arrest of its personnel, including Mr. Maigari, who allegedly robbed a bureau de change operator in Abuja of N310 million.

But the secret police was silent on the identity of the victim.

Sahara Reporters later identified Mr. Saraki as the owner of the huge sum and detailed how the Senate President allegedly engaged the service of a money changer, Abubakar Dantani, to help move the money to his house.

Mr. Maigari and his colleagues in the SSS allegedly robbed a van bearing the N310 million cash as it was about driving into Mr. Saraki’s residence in Abuja.

But Mr. Saraki denied ownership of the fund at the time.

The police said the robbery case was still pending in court, but Mr. Maigari was granted bail.

He allegedly joined another gang that had terrorised people in Abuja metropolis within the last few months until he was arrested this week in connection with Mr. Salami’s kidnap.

The police said the following arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects: One AK 47 rifle, three AK 47 magazines, ninety rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two pistols, fourteen rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

Two bedroom apartments used by the suspects at different locations in Suleija, near Abuja, were also recovered and will be used as exhibit, the police said.

Mr. Moshood said Mr. Maigari and other suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.