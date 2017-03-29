UPDATED: Why Senate suspended former leader Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume
Senator Ali Ndume

The Senate has suspended Ali Ndume, its former leader, who had asked for investigation of allegations of importing a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye.

The Senate reached the decision, Wednesday, after the resolution to uphold the recommendation of the committee on ethics and privileges chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

He was suspended for six months, instead of one year originally recommended by the ethics committee.

Mr. Anyanwu, whose committee convened investigative hearing on the two matters on Monday, reported that Mr. Ndume failed to conduct proper investigation before making “the allegations”.

But during the investigative hearing, Mr. Ndume told the committee he did not make allegation or raise a petition against the duo of Mr. Melaye and Mr. Saraki but only raised the issues, having read them in the newspaper.

Last week, Mr. Ndume had said the matters had made the Senate subject of public ridicule, thereby calling for probe.

“When we see anything against another Senator, we must bring it to the floor of the Senate before making hurtful statement,” said Barau Jibrin in his contribution before the vote was taken.

Messrs Saraki and Melaye were cleared of any wrongdoing in the matters.

But the committee absolved Mr. Saraki of any culpability in respect of the car imported with fake documents and seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Mr. Anyanwu said the car importer and dealer confirmed Mr. Saraki or the Senate was not involved in the importation of the vehicle in 2015, and that the allegation against Mr. Saraki was made up.

On Mr. Melaye whose claim to an Ahmadu Bello University degree was questioned, Mr. Anyanwu said the Vice-Chancellor of the institution confirmed the Kogi West Senator graduated from ABU in 2000.

Mr. Anyanwu further reported that Mr. Melaye tendered his statement of result and National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate which he obtained in 2001, having started in 2000.

The committee therefore recommended that Mr. Ndume be suspended for one year, that is 181 legislative days.

But two Senators pleaded for a lesser punishment.

Abubakar Yusuf said Mr. Ndume had done “a wrong” to Messrs. Melaye and Saraki; and suggested that the former Senate Leader be suspended from committee activities, not plenaries, and that he should be asked to apologise to the accused who were his allies in the struggle to win the Senate leadership at the expense of Ahmed Lawan, backed by the All Progressives Congress.

Matthew Urhoghide moved for six-month suspension, instead of one year.

Mr. Urhoghide’s position eventually became the resolution of the Senate.

Mr. Saraki, who initially presided over Wednesday’s sitting, yielded the seat to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu when the proceedings progressed to the consideration of the probe committee’s report.

  • Public Interest Group [P.I.G]

    Premium Times Editor,

    Point of Order on Senator Ali Ndume’s suspension

    The Senate
    suspension of Ali Ndume for six (6) months is a miscarriage of justice. There is
    nothing illegal in reporting a matter of public interest to the Senate. There
    was no formal bill of attainder tendered in draft and requested as a resolution
    by Senator Ali Ndume. The presiding office, Senator Ike Ekweremadu took the
    decision to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee for investigation, indicating
    that Senator Ali Ndume’s oral report was neither frivolous nor baseless at
    first impression. There was a quorum of Senators seated – anyone of whom
    could have raised objection to Senator Ndume’s oral report or objected to the
    ruling for referral to Senate ethics committee for investigation.

    No Senator
    seated in chambers did. So, how could Ali Ndume take personal responsibility
    for the Senate’s own plenary decision? It makes no sense. A honest Senator in
    Nigeria – if there’s any – who does not want to suffer similar arbitrary treatment
    in future should tomorrow move a motion to rescind this highly illiterate order of
    suspension. It is not in the public interest – particularly because the Senate has
    no jurisdiction whatever to decide if a valid certificate was lawfully issued to DINO
    MELAYE in compliance with the statute of Ahmadu Bello university – meaning that
    no allegation (if any) was afterall disproved by the idling Senate Ethics Committee
    which though conducted some investigation into the matter, but without any legal
    jurisdiction to decide the ultimate truth. Ali Ndume’s suspension order must thus
    be cancelled forthwith on point of law.