Senate suspends former leader Ali Ndume

ndume_3

The Senate has suspended Ali Ndume, its former leader, who had asked for investigation of allegations of importing a bullet proof range rover with fake documents involving Senate President Bukola Saraki and that of perjury involving Dino Melaye.

The Senate reached the decision, Wednesday, after the resolution to uphold the recommendation of the committee on ethics and privileges chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

He was suspended for six months, instead of one year originally recommended by the ethics committee.

Mr. Anyanwu, whose committee convened investigative hearing on the two matters on Monday, reported that Mr. Ndume failed to conduct proper investigation before making “the allegations”.

But during the investigative hearing, Mr. Ndume told the committee he did not make allegation or raise a petition against the duo of Mr. Melaye and Mr. Saraki but only raised the issues, having read them in the newspaper.

Last week, Mr. Ndume had said the matters had made the Senate subject of public ridicule, thereby calling for probe.

“When we see anything against another Senator, we must bring it to the floor of the Senate before making hurtful statement,” said Barau Jibrin in his contribution before Wednesday’s vote was taken.

Messrs. Saraki and Melaye were cleared of any wrongdoing in the matters.

  • bashwaziri

    This statement captured it more:

    “The Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever”. Prof. Itse Sagay.

    • Kevin Peter

      Itse Sagay has been invited by the senate to come and clarify his statement of “irresponsibility” on the senate – for your information. Those working under the presidency are not “saints”. This senate cannot be a rubber-stamp of the executive!

      • Medugu

        but they can be thief stamp

    • Ola

      I wish we could just shut down the Senate Section of the 8th Assembly till 2019. It will save the country a whole lot of money, the constant embarrassment and throw out all these devourers.

    • Bishop Moses Kattey

      Why do we take pleasure in insulting our leaders? The driver is bad. The conductor is bad. The passengers are bad. The roads are bad. How can everything be bad? If they tell lies about you whether official lies or personal lies how will you feel? Truth sets free and lies bind so says the bible. If a man that told lies is punished what is wrong about it? We need to pray for this country because the quality of lies in it is beginning yto affect the people and handing the nation over to devil. Lie is also corruption.

    • Höly Wähala

      Drunken Sagay will be the next to bite the dust, he has been summoned to come and identify those he called irresponsible and, he will surely learn a tough lesson about how not to talk when nursing a bottle of ogogoro. Sagay once claimed Igbos voted for Jonathan and demanded and occupied 50% of all ministerial and juicy positions… that was incendiary lie and outright incitement of ethnic tensions. The result is what we now have, ostracization of Igbos in major appointments by this APC Govt. and that includes Sagay’s SS brethren. He is an obnoxious old pfool who must be taught a tight lesson very soon… quote him all you like but I can tell you this, SaharaReporters have misled Ali Ndume into losing 6months of Jumbo Pay! LOL!!

  • TUNERI2

    This senate/house of rep is a disaster. The worst Nigeria have ever heard.

  • Ola

    Very , very ,very vain set of people. So sorry for right thinking Nigerians and Nigeria.

  • emma

    the senate is being run like a cult

    • Keen Observer

      Exactly, handiwork is the LOOT Master & brut Bukola Saraki. Hmmm…! Nigeria is gunning for a doom with this kind of unrepentant Senate we have.

  • vay

    No integrity whatsoever in present Nigeria senate. Suspending him for giving saraki and meLAIR chance to clear themselves of negative public sentiment. Mennnnn……

  • dami

    APC needs to employ obj tactics to sort out that senate…afterall pmb was warned…his “I will work with anyone” position is clearly not working and history will placate him and his administration as being poor and not anyone else.

  • Hillary Isife

    One could pick up a pen and develop an interesting script that will produce a movie
    that is capable of grabbing the entire award in the global film industry leveraging
    on this display of low level of intellectual disposition by these men.

  • thusspokez

    Dear PT readers, pardon my intrusion on this page, I am angry:

    [1] India: Kenyan and Nigerian students hospitalized in twin mob attacks – CNN
    [2] Nigerian student beaten in India in alleged racist attack – BBC News
    [3] Five men arrested in India over attacks on Africans – Al Jazeera

    NOT ONE Nigerian media had reported this racist mobs attacks on an innocent Nigerian student. SHAME on you, Nigerian media What a country of nincompoops!