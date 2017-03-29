Buhari names new ministerial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent names of two new ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, the News Agency of Nigeria reports

A source close to the Senate told a NAN correspondent that the letter arrived the Senate late Tuesday.

The source revealed that the two nominees are from Kogi and Gombe states.

Our correspondent gathered that the Kogi nominee will be replacing the late Minister of State for Labour, Barr. James Ocholi while the nominee from Gombe would be replacing former Minister for Environment Ms Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a deputy Secretary General.

The list of ministerial nominees is coming at a time when the Senate stood down for two weeks consideration of the request of President Buhari for the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs.

The Senate based its decision on what it termed disregard for its resolutions.

The upper legislative chamber specifically berated the President for appearing to be doing nothing about the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC but allowing him to function in acting capacity.

The senate stressed that it was wrong to leave any appointee in acting capacity after he had been rejected twice by the senate.

