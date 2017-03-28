Four people burnt to death in petrol tanker accident

Related News

Four persons were on Tuesday burnt to death in a petrol tanker fire along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred at Fidiwo axis of the road.

He said six persons were in the tanker heading towards Ibadan when the driver lost control while speeding.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the tanker fell down and went up in flames, burning four occupants to death while two others escaped with injuries.

He said the victims were dead before the fire service arrived to control the fire.

The spokesperson said the families of the deceased had claimed their corpses.

In a related development, a lone accident was recorded at the scene of the tanker crash, with three occupants in the car.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the driver of the car with registration number AGL 958 XL was impatient and driving dangerously when the auto crash occurred.

He said the three occupants of the car‎ sustained minor injuries.