Presidency speaks on Senate’s demand for Magu’s removal as EFCC boss

The Nigerian Senate is an arm of government that must be respected in any decision it takes in the course of exercising its powers as an independent institution, the presidency said Tuesday.

The comment came in reaction to the decision of the upper legislative chamber to suspend consideration of his nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners in protest against Ibrahim Magu’s continued stay in office as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The senators had declined to confirm Mr. Magu as substantive chairman of the anti-graft office after two requests by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president sent a list of 27 nominees to the Senate last week.

The senators also protested alleged disrespect of the National Assembly by appointees of the president.

The Senate has been locked in prolonged supremacy battle with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and Comproller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

Mr. Lawal and Mr. Ali declined separate summons of the Senate last week, over issues bordering on alleged corruption and non-compliance official dress code, respectively.

But speaking in response to the lawmakers, President Buhari’s Senate liaison officer, Ita Enang, said the administration will respect the decision of the lawmakers and pursue dialogue with them.

“We will not question the power of the senators to take decision on how they want to conduct nomination hearings,” Mr. Enang told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Tuesday afternoon. “We will not go fighting with them”.

Instead, “we will listen to their grievances and reason along with them,” Mr. Enang said shortly after the Senate took the decision to protest Mr. Magu’s continued stay in office.

He declined to say if the president will now ask Mr. Magu to step aside, saying he will “not go into specifics.”

Shortly after rejecting Mr. Magu penultimate Wednesday, the senators urged the president to relieve the EFCC chief of his job and name a temporary replacement pending fresh nomination of a substantive chairman.

Today’s development marked the second time in recent months that the Senate would move to force the hands of the executive on national issues.

In November 2016, the senators threatened to boycott plenary to protest a prolonged delay in conducting re-run elections in Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission swiftly announced dates for the elections, which held the following month.

  • Watch man

    So sad that Nigeria seem to have a “weak” presidency that would allow the den of lootocrats to arm-twist her into their wish.

    • Ceejay Iloelunachi

      Are their concerns genuine in a democracy?

      • kusanagi

        Genuine if their decisions are for their constituents and for the people.

        The Senate rejected Magu because Magu’s investigating most of them for fraud.

        They’re not making this decision for the people.

        • Watch man

          Spot on dear!

        • Ceejay Iloelunachi

          In other words, the senate should have ignored the reports from DSS and Magu’s incompetence for the said role that was glaring for all to see when interviewed.
          My brother, I really don’t know what kind of country you wish for but I know there are millions out there that can do the job better. Magu is dispensable in my opinion except you want to make not look so.

          • vay

            You r right…. A lot better than him. We should stop celebrating people in Nigeria but institutions

          • kusanagi

            Like I said above.

            “The presidency ought to find someone else.”

            Hopefully there’s someone out there who can simply continue where Magu left off.

            Magu’s done a relatively good job when comparing to past EFCC bosses.

            There aren’t millions out there like you say. As most (probably all) of the Nigerian Police force are crooked to the core. And unfortunately the EFCC head has to come from the Police.

            It seems that to get through the senate process the head will have to agree to some crooked deals with the crooks in the senate.

            It’s best Buhari keeps nominating people like Magu. The Senate will have to give in after a while.

    • Ade

      Incompetent, tribalistic and clannish Buhari has made heroes of these rogues who call themselves Senators. How could Buhari’s maigad(DSS boss) frustrate the confirmation of his appointee and still retain his job? The DSS boss is now more powerful than our elected president just because he is the President cousin? Shame on you Buhari. I am ashamed to call you my President. You have lost the control of your government.

      • Watch man

        That is how weak the presidency seem to have become. So disgraceful!

      • vay

        Yeah right Buhari favours nepotism n that is his weakness but bruv legislators are independent arm of government which the executive have no control over. What is painful about our legislators is that they are fantastically corrupt aside from that they are doing their job. And I will like to point to you that it is what every Nigerians should be interested in been the first time in Nigeria history that the 3 arm of governance in Nigeria are not collaborating to swindle nigerians

    • vay

      I dislike the senators more than hell coz they fantastically corrupt. But the executive have control over legislative and judiciary arm of government. America for example: Trump made some veto law which the judiciary turns down and the ruling of the judiciary was implemented. Let we Nigerians strongly call for great incorruptible institutions n stop celebrating people. No matter Buhari loves to strengthen Nigeria to greatness, nepotism as dent his image. Let call for great institutions that is incorruptible… The senators r doing their jobs

  • Enemona

    Magu must not be fired!

    • kenny

      Because no other person can do the job better or what?

  • kusanagi

    The presidency ought to find someone else.

    Surely there is someone who can take up the work that Magu left behind and go after the crooks with more vigor.

    ie surely there’s someone worse than Magu who the Senate will be equally as terrified of.

    The senate can play this game once. If they try it again Nigerian’s will blame them.

  • marig

    Is the president still alive? We have not heard from him directly concerning Magu and Ali. Over two weeks now since the senate rejected his nominee for EFCC and our president has not come out to say a word about it.! This is weird, folks. There is no country with a democratic govt where the leader takes off abroad for medical treatment for weeks, comes back and meet urgent national issues and all this time will not even address the press. Not a word.! This is why Saraki is getting bolder. Is our president alive and fit to talk to us? We need to hear from him directly and urgently.

  • joelaw

    Senators must realize respect is earned not demanded. The present senators have lost every shred of dignity and respect, there only a handful not facing charges for brazen stealing and fraud.

  • Watch man

    For an agency (SSS) inside the presidency to rubbish another (EFCC) in the same presidency shows how divided and ineffective the presidency has become. If any official ought to be fired then it has to be SSS director. Presidency seem to have lost its sacredness by this whole saga.

  • Sword of Damocles

    If Senator Ita Enang has truly spoken for the Buhari Administration, then it is finished. Representative Democracy may not be suited to Black folks. What I want to know is if the Talakawas woouls support this kind of “triumph of the corrupt & morally debauched” in 2019. I think it may be better to have a government that will make no bones about its desire to be morally debauched from the outset. As they say here in the States, “I like a person who will tell me to my face & be upfront about it”. As “Agent Orange” would say… “sad, very sad”

  • Nigeria4u

    Buhari should be impeached, he and his associates have no respect for Nigeria’s constitution.

  • Otile

    Imam and his minions should stop making a god out of this Magu man. Magu is not indispensable.

    • vay

      Exactly. Millions better than him. Our institutions should be respected, let Nigerians stop seeing the executive as the almighty. This is not era of military… Our mentality should change