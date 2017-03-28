UPDATED: Senate suspends confirmation of RECs to protest Buhari’s refusal to sack Magu

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Tuesday suspended the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, after expressing concerns with the continued stay of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The lawmakers had twice rejected Mr. Magu’s nomination as EFCC chairman, basing their decisions on a report compiled by the State Security Service, SSS, accusing the acting EFCC chairman of corruption.

The Senators also accused some appointees of the president of disrespecting the National Assembly. The Senate therefore resolved to suspend the confirmation of REC nominees, in protest.

Mr. Buhari had last week nominated 27 persons for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners of INEC.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki said senators had at a closed-door meeting resolved to defend the integrity of the Senate. The decision to suspend the confirmation process was taken at that meeting, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

After the closed-door session, as the Senate’s proceedings progressed to Mr. Buhari’s confirmation request for the state electoral officials, RECs, Peter Nwaoboshi, Delta-PDP, moved a motion that the process be suspended, saying that appointees of the president had shown disregard for the Senate.

He was supported by Matthew Urhoghide, who specifically cited Mr. Magu’s continued leadership role at the EFCC despite being rejected twice by the Senate.

Other Senators, including Samuel Anyanwu, PDP-Imo, Francis Alimikhena, APC-Edo and Ike Ekweremadu, PDP-Enugu, backed the call for the suspension of the confirmation process.

Mr. Alimikhena said Mr. Magu is “terrorising us, because we disqualified him.”

In his contribution, Mr. Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate President, suggested that Mr. Saraki should convey the displeasure of the Senate to Mr. Buhari.

In its resolution, the Senate resolved to suspend the confirmation process for two weeks.

In the previous weeks, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, had sparred with the Senate over the now suspended policy on vehicle duty payment and the lawmaker’s insistence that he wears uniform to appear before them.

When Mr. Ali was scheduled to appear before the Senate again last week, after he was driven away for not wearing Customs.

Later, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, wrote the lawmakers, informing that they should not expect the Customs boss in view of a lawsuit on the matter.

The AGF’s letter was rejected by the Senate.

Another appointee of the President, the Secretary-General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has also been not been having it smooth with lawmakers who accused him of contract fraud.

  • Gidi

    In other words, they refused to do their job. I am not too surprised by the absurdity displayed, given people of questionable characters are presiding over the chamber. A senate chamber full of fraudster, forgers, thieves and men of low integrity. Expecting a reasonable and decent legislation from such dubious body is asking for too much.

    Next election can not come soon enough.

    • khalil

      So majority of Nigerians voted for APC ‘fraudsters, forgers, thrives and men of low integrity’???

      Wow..

  • Sword of Damocles

    President Buhari, I do not know you personally sir, but people like me have reposed a great amount of hope in your reputation. Till today, I remember what my father always said to me about honor: He said, “if you give your word, keep it”. Chairman Magu for US(the masses) is the holy grail. He must be retained so that HE CAN PUT RED HOT PEPPER IN THE ANUS of the enemies of our fatherland( I apologize for the explicit language). God save the FRN.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Baba Buhari, I said it at that time, and will repeat it again.

    Mr. Saraki thinks being Senate President means Nigeria President.

    There can’t be two Captains in a Ship.

    He is a tainted and very corrupt individual. There’s no point in not cutting him down drastically to size.

    The same goes for a lot of those in the #NASS. Pease do Nigeria a favour and get rid and of all of them. This is far more important than your reelection, but it will also guarantee the same.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Otunba Kay Soyemi do you seriously think that DSS can go behind and frustrate the Presidents nomination without the assurance to do so. A high wire deceptive game is being played out and Nigerians are falling for it. 2019 is approaching, money has to be raised with impunity and this impunity means a lot of financial rules will be broken, Magu cannot be on that seat for this to happen. Mallam Buhari needs re-election and his foot soldiers in the Presidency including Saraki and others in NASS have gone to work, a necessary casualty is Magu and that is what is playing out. Buhari is not helpless, him dey kampe and is fully aware of what is happening.

      • donMe$$i

        You got it bro!

      • Sword of Damocles

        I pray you are wrong, but there is some cogency to your premise, and if you are right, it would be a bigger betrayal than the usual thieves & looters

    • alhaja tunsj soyemi(iya basira

      Shut up there you wailer!
      ‘there can’t be two captains in a ship’…yet buhari’s own appointee(Daura) issued a damming report on a ‘supposed’ presidents nominee??
      Lol!
      Una neva see anything yet. Shebi you e-rats have been in hiding? You will soon go into complete hibernation when this APC sh*t fully hits the fan!
      Mark my words..its downhill from here.

    • Kallah Bature

      Tinubu must now be saying “I warned you”.The only snag is that his candidate for the Senate Presidency has shown his true colors, meaning they are all the same.May the Almighty God give us untainted, honest,and masses oriented leadership in the Senate.Amin.

  • Isaac Azor

    It is time Saraki leaves that seat of Senate President. Period.

    • Kevin Peter

      Together with SGF, CAS and Magu for also being fingered in corrupt cases!

  • dudu

    Is Prof. Adeyeye in that chamber? Let us know specifically those who are part of this hubris so that we may be guided on this matter. This is unbelievable. Tax payers money at work. Seriously speaking, the National Assembly should be closed down and the humongous benefits of these shameless so called representatives stopped immediately. Unfortunately, PMB has lost his bite.

  • Benny

    Buhari should uncloak himself with this military mentality to avoid all these unnecessary grandstanding. Democracy is all about ‘give and take’. Magu volte-face and the attitude of the Custom boss towards the National Assembly is an affront on our democratic institutions. It’s time to reappraised these misnomers.

    • simon tor gideon

      Where were you when former petroleum minister,that frog-eyes looter refused to appear before the senate to defend extra budegetry spendings carried out in her office during GEJ era and more than 2/3 of the present crop of people calling themselves senators were there with David Mark and nothing was done to her? And why is the case of the Customs boss different in your eyes?

      • Truth259

        That’s why we voted the previous Administration out so we could usher in a new government that had promised us ‘change’. Where is then the CHANGE if they should continue to exhibit same impunity that was attributed to the last administration?

  • Ado Abdul

    For the doubting Thomases, this is another step taken by these beings to show that they are the real enemies of the people. It time Nigerians confronted these enemies head on.

  • Gerald Okoduwa

    Then they should refund their fabulous allowances and vacate the senate if they are tired of doing their work. Nigerians should rise up to chase these self-serving lawmakers away from the senate and recover our country. #ScraptheSenate

  • Mama Kay

    Blackmail is one thing PMB should not succumb to. Now, Magu, it’s time to bring out the files on the corrupt looters in the NASS and charge them to court.

    They must be dealt with mercilessly as they have dealt with the country mercilessly.

    • Chuma Anierobi

      Will Buhari`s file come out?

      • Mama Kay

        You are free to petition EFCC with proofs so that a dossier can be compiled. In the meantime, let Magu bring out what he has on the shameless thieves in the NASS.

  • obiora

    So Magu is the only person in Nigeria that can bee EFCC Chairman in a Country of two hundered Million people(Animals)?.

    • MilitaryPolice01

      Ichie Obiora, there are over 200 millions Nigerians that are qualified no doubt but no be all of them get liver do that kind job —- altough I wasnt happy with his media trials of suspects last year but let us give the man credit he is bold,fearless and determined and that is why the club of former governors (NASS) are fighting him tooth and nail

    • ed

      with him is the secret of corrupted men….

  • Al

    If PMB can’t deal rascally with these corrupt NASS members, nigerians will occupy NASS until these with corruption case are jail

    • khalil

      You must be corrupt to turn a blind eye to the grasscutter heist!
      Why not also occupy the SGF’s office??
      Hypocrites!

  • Richard Wilson

    NIGERIA’s six arms of government — executive, legislature, cabals, protesters, judiciary and terrorists — have been engaged in a weekly battle for supremacy over which arm would dominate the news headlines

  • Tanko

    We voted APC.
    We voted them!
    They are therefore our representatives.
    Thus they must be representing us.
    Carry on our beloved representatives! We love you!

  • Watch man

    It is not the duty of the senate to force the President to sack EFCC chairman. Theirs is to confirm or not to confirm. The President can keep the EFCC chairman in acting capacity throughout his tenure. If senate is refusing to confirm the RECs’ then this is arm-twisting of the presidency. It is up to the president to appoint acting RECs’. The senate can go and hang themselves. They in the senate have not proved themselves worthy of their position; that is why SGF is snubbing them. The SP ought to be behind bar by now; a lot of other lootocrats ought to be in jail by now, going by the level of stealing and looting they have unleashed on Nigeria. That is why they want Magu to go. Criminals!

    • chuma anierobi

      Many Nigerians adore dictators. Buhari does not want some who will open the page for money missing under his watch period. He is a master conman

  • Opekete

    Senators on strike? They want the president to succumb to their demand? Is the legal department of the national assembly functioning? PMB will have himself to blame at the end of the day if he sheepishly refused to use the bull pulpit to whip some sense into the head of these corrupt law ‘breakers’ in the red and green room. Saraki perjured himself in black and white to the CCB and he is standing trial yet he is the number three man in the hierarchy of power in this country. Is everybody sleeping inside Aso Rock? This is a bad dream and please somebody should wake me up please.

    • donMe$$i

      It’s not a bad dream. You are awake. It’s what you voted for.
      It’s a very good dream.

  • ijelejames

    Robbers in the senate chamber, what did Magu do to you people? You want him out so that you can loot all our money. Magu is your nemesis but guess what, he will not be sacked. You all including Saraki are insane.

    • chuma anierobi

      Did you read DSS report and if you did what did you make of it?

      • TitoTX

        What can you make of a sitting Senate President undergoing trial but refused to leave or resign his post?

      • tundemash

        Did you read the EFCC report of Sarakonda? Has Sarakonda resigned ?

    • Bahaushe

      Don’t worry Nigeria voters will MAGU them very soon by occupying the National Assembly or comes 2019 election.

  • shittu

    Aha. Now the senators are awake. Same presidents nominees they cleared without proper vetting like customs BOSS turned round to bite them.
    Time to be wise guys. Since the executive have treated you with disdain, time to let them know your relevance in a democracy.
    Good job

  • Kevin Peter

    This is the result of one-sided corruption fight! It’s embarrassing that the president has turned the other face even though his nose sniffs corruption around him. Little wonder a lot of people confirmed that Tunde Idiabong was the sole fighter against corruption during their military rule with Buhari placed only as figure head! – or better still, democracy is harder to learn than military rule which is always dictatorial in nature.

  • Kevin Peter

    Separation of Powers is absolutely GOOD!

  • The Truth

    This is democracy in action.Thank God for the National assembly. The executive wants to turn Nigeria to a dictatorship.The DSS have said Magu is not fit for the position and the Senate rejected him so why is he still acting as efcc boss illegally.So there is no need sending more nominees for confirmation again ,Buhari should just use the army and take over the whole government and appoint anyone he and his cartel like .Since he doesn’t really care about confirmation from National Assembly.Then publicity seeking Lawyers like Falana can keep shouting their support for such illegalities. Magu has failed the integrity test he should be posted to a Jigawa state police station.Since he has been there he has not charged a single APC(as they are all saints) bigwig to court, SGF Grass cutter is still there drinking beer and pepper soup. He keeps chasing enemies of jagaban and PDP members .When they send him petitions on APC members and his political God fathers he will say petitioners should go and investigate and bring evidence, but for his enemies he will quickly arrest first(even without petition)then he’ll say he’s still investigating and leave them in Jail on illegal remand order .The Senate should stop all confirmations till the executive stop behaving like this is a one man rule and starts obeying the rule of Law.

    • TitoTX

      Its unfortunate when folks like you turn every issue to PDP/APC, PMB/SARAKI, NORTH/SOUTH. This is about survival of Nigeria where you and your family members live, you can continue to support PMB or Senators, i hope it wont be too late when you realise that your future is what these crooks are playing with. I will never support impunity, but rather than look at issues, you were very quick to condemn Magu and Bachir that the senators wanted to be removed

  • Tunde

    Go Hang yourselves! Morons!

  • Nkem

    A dishonorable, discredited, confused, disoriented shameless Senate of crooks, criminals, rogues, robbers, charlatans, bandits, certificate forgers, third class graduates, drug barons, blackmailers, budget padders, etc etc. Now they want to be collecting salary without doing their job. Criminals.

  • Haba mallam

    These clowns are testing the patience of president Buhari, just remember is the same general that defeated Ojukwu and his troops in the battle of Enugu, the same head of state that introduce discipline into Nigerian society, ok you’re asking for trouble, I say dissolve the senate and declare martial law.

    • Truth259

      Lol! You need to be educated on how Democracy works. President Buhari has no such power to do so.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    The Senators, The Governors and the elites dont want Magu. They have drawn the line in the sand with the president.

    Let me tell you how this story ends:

    The corrupt kitchen cabinet around Mr. President will meet him at night to strategize and advise Mr President on what to do.

    The recommendation of these corrupt men will be to replace Magu and appease the Senate in order ‘not to rock the boat’.

    Mr President will instruct them to go ahead and communicate this to the Senate. That will be the end of Magu

    Mr. President will come a few days later and tell us how he is ‘fighting corruption to a standstill’.

    My fellow Nigerians, if Buhari of all people can capitulate to corruption, this country is all about finished.

    God will never fight on behalf of a corrupt and putrid people. God has left us to face the demons we resurrected.

    We are cursed to wander the desert for 40 years before we find someone to deliver us.

  • oyoko

    I think they are testing the absolute resolve of Nigerians. We may have no other options than to chase them out of that place. Mr President ignore them, you have done your bit by nominating, it is left for them to confirm. Nigerians now no who is a democrat. Leave the rest to Nigerians to judge and decide.

  • Mr truth

    This is shocking

  • El Patron

    My opinion is simple: Magu is not irreplaceable. He has done a tremendous job fighting corruption and posterity will remember him for that. However the drama around him is too much now, he has to go. There are other folks who are very anti-corrupt who can take over. In fact i would love to see a lawyer heading the EFCC just like a lawyer heads the FBI

    • tundemash

      Can yu tell us exactly what drama is around him you are uncomfortable with? Just because some Senators accused of corruption and happen to sit in judgement over his confirmation is drama to you ?
      And because a lawyer heads FBI, Nigeria has to follow so? So the day Donald Trump appoints a medical doctor to heads FBI, you follow suit . For your information, Magu is a lawyer just like Nuhu Ribadu too so go look for another excuse. Magu remains acting EFCC Chairman!

  • chijioke chinenye

    It is crystal clear that the senate have become a theatre of the absurd, why trying to shut down governance because of magu? The senate should be reminded that they can approach the court for interpretation on the magu quagmire instead of the arm twisting and blackmail tactics.

  • FreeNigeria

    Dem don come again oooo, wayo waaaayo wayo. The NASS looters are angry the anti fraud police is not sacked. See wahala oooooooo. My country people these worthless politicians, the scum of our society must really think they’re somebody.

  • PolyGon2013

    There must be something about this Magu that is scaring NASS. This is the more reason that Maguire should be allowed to stay.

  • Dr Pat KOlawole Awosan

    But, what is seriously wrong with the Bukola Saraki,ms led senate that lack the norm and normalcy of running the affairs of the senate? What does the unfounded allegations against the well-performing EFCC led by Ibrahim Magu, got to do with request for confirmation of REC-appointees to administer our future election?
    Then,president Muhammadu Buhari, must with-hold the statutory budget allocation to the national assembly too so as to see who would cry last.Senate is full of 419s, looters and thieves as well as fake graduates like Dino Melaye and others.

  • Bahaushe

    President Muhammadu Buhari for what are you reserving your executive order for?hope is for cutting these legislooters emoluments and sending most of them to prison where they rightly belong.