BREAKING: Senate suspends RECs confirmation in protests against Buhari’s refusal to sack Magu

Related News

The Nigeria’s Senate has stood down the confirmation of nominees for positions of Resident Electoral Commissioners, after expressing misgivings about President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sack Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite his repeated rejection by the lawmakers.

The Senators also accused nominees of the president of disrespecting the National Assembly.

The Senate therefore resolved to suspend the confirmation in protest.

Mr. Buhari had last week nominated 27 persons for appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioners of INEC.

More to come.