Fake documents: Importer, dealer absolve Saraki of role in Senate N300 million vehicle scandal

Senate President Bukola Saraki appeared before the Committee on Ethics on the alleged fake customs document on the SUV purchased

A car dealer, Lanre Shittu, has absolved Senate President Bukola Saraki of any culpability in respect of the nearly N300 million bullet proof Range Rover imported with fake documents and seized by the Nigerian Customs Service.

Mr. Shittu appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, tasked to investigate the car seizure scandal, on Monday, alongside the importer of the vehicle, Tokunbo Akindele, and Mr. Saraki.

Like Mr. Shittu, Mr. Akindele also testified, under oath, that the luxury vehicle was not imported for Mr. Saraki, but that it was originally procured in 2015 for use by oil firm, Oando.

Mr. Akindele, also a staff of Oando, said the company later reviewed its decision “because we have alternative.”

Mr. Shittu, Chief Executive of Lanre Shittu Motors, said he was then approached by Wale Tinubu, the Oando boss, in October 2016 for the consigning the car to his (Mr. Shittu’s) company.

He said, in respect of the car, his company had no deal with Mr. Saraki but the Senate, adding that he bided, following advert, and supplied the vehicle.

Both the dealer and the importer said it was in 2017 that they discovered the customs documents for the car were fake, blaming the NCS operatives instead.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on House Service, Mr. Gobir, told the investigative committee that the Senate bought “vehicles from dealers, and dealers from importers”.

He said the Senate President had nothing to do with the car or the fake documents.

Speaking at the hearing, Mr. Saraki said he was not a car dealer or importer, nor did he ask anybody to help him import the seized vehicle.

“I did not import any vehicle. I did not ask anybody to import any vehicle on my behalf,” said Mr. Saraki.

“It is important that I clear my name, the documents are there and none of the documents are in my name.”

He said the end user certificate showed whom the vehicle was imported for.

The members of the probe committee had put questions to the respondents – Messrs. Saraki, Shittu, Gobir and Akindele – on whether the Senate President had any link with the seized vehicle and the documents.

The committee chaired by Samuel Anyanwu resolved to adjourn hearing to Tuesday and that the NCS should be present to state its side in the matter.

Although Mr. Saraki may not have personally imported the vehicle, a National Assembly, Lagos liaison office document suggests it was procured as an official car of the senate president.

Mr. Saraki did not say on Monday who was meant to use the bullet proof car.

  • Gary

    This is likely to cause wailing and gnashing of teeth at EFCC headquarters and their media hounds after Saraki’s head.
    The man had a lot of baggage from his days as Kwara State Governor but that did not bother those who begged him to come join the APC to wrest power from the corrupt PDP.

    They only discovered he was corrupt and unfit for office when he pulled a fast one to emerge Senate President against the wishes of the party godfathers and their media dogs. They have now spent half of their term in office trying to dislodge Saraki rather than focus on governing for the benefit of the Nigerian people who entrusted the APC with their votes.
    Ibrahim Magu has turned bringing Saraki down into a personal crusade against the man he blames for blocking his bid for confirmation. So he uses any oppprtuniy that comes his way to link Saraki to corruption, no matter how remote or weak the evidence is.
    As I stated elsewhere, if Saraki attends a naming ceremony and the baby falls ill and subsequently dies, Saraki becomes the focus of a probe because he had been once treated at the same hospital. Then we’ll be told that the same doctor who treated the baby had also treated Saraki and that they attend the same mosque and have accounts at the same bank. So Saraki likely paid the doctor to kill the baby. Then God help Saraki if it turns out that he had a driver who once worked at the hospital where the baby died: that’s it! Saraki definitely killed the baby and you’ll read it as such in Sahara Reporters and the propaganda hounds of the BMC will go to town.

    It is getting beyond ridiculous the time and efforts currently expended on bringing down one man when the country has more pressing issues to focus on.
    Governors owing workers salaries have siphoned off monies from the Paris Club refund bizarrely paid into the NGF corporate entity they set up to share public funds. Rather than go after them, it is Saraki that the EFCC has chosen to focus on again by its media leaks. Just confounding.

  • msoxfam

    @Gary:disqus

    There is enough evidence at today’s sitting to impeach Senator Bukola Saraki for incompetence.
    He is the Chairman of the National Assembly and came to the public domain to confess ignorance
    of how over 300 million Naira was removed from National Assembly account to pay for bullet proof
    car and felt he was making sense, as coached by his equally daft drama director.

    Bukola Saraki has only just
    just confessed to negligence too and should be impeached on that ground. Bukola Saraki, of course,
    fluffed his gay activist don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy after disclaiming knowledge of the 300 million Naira
    bullet proof he then blundered by not also disclaiming that the car was meant for his own use as Senate
    president. That’s the problem with lies-telling. It is never fool-proof but riddled very often with huge holes.