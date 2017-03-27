UPDATED: How judge granted bail to ex-governor convicted of contract fraud

Related News

Justice Nathan Musa of Yola High Court on Monday granted bail to Bala Ngilari, former Adamawa Governor, on health grounds, after he appealed against his recent conviction.

Mr. Ngilari was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties, who must deposit Certificates of Occupancy of landed property owned in Yola.

Mr. Musa said that the former governor would enjoy his bail pending the determination of his Appeal.

Justice Musa, on March 6, sentenced Mr. Ngilari to five years in prison, without an option of fine, for violating the Public Procurement Act in the award of contract for the procurement of 25 vehicles.

The vehicles, which were for commissioners, were purchased at the cost of N167 million.

Mr. Musa, in his judgement, had declared that due process was not followed in the transaction.

Mr. Ngilari, having appealed the sentence, went back to the same court that convicted him, and asked for bail, pending the determination of his Appeal.

Justice Musa, after listening to arguments of counsel to Mr. Ngilari, Sam Olugunorisa, and that of EFCC, Abubakar Aliyu, in the motion for bail pending appeal, granted Mr. Ngilari’s request.

The bail plea was supported by a medical report on Mr. Ngilari, from Yola Prison, which indicated that the former governor had been under intensive medical management.

The report, signed by John Bukar, a Deputy Comptroller in charge of Health, stated that Mr. Ngilari had diabetes, hypertension and insomnia.

It said that Mr. Ngilari, who had been referred to Canada Specialist Hospital in Dubai, for evaluation and management, had blood pressure that was rising between 180/110 MMHG to 190/120 MMHG.

(NAN)