UPDATED: How judge granted bail to ex-governor convicted of contract fraud

Bala Ngilari
Bala Ngilari

Justice Nathan Musa of Yola High Court on Monday granted bail to Bala Ngilari, former Adamawa Governor, on health grounds, after he appealed against his recent conviction.

Mr. Ngilari was granted bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties, who must deposit Certificates of Occupancy of landed property owned in Yola.

Mr. Musa said that the former governor would enjoy his bail pending the determination of his Appeal.

Justice Musa, on March 6, sentenced Mr. Ngilari to five years in prison, without an option of fine, for violating the Public Procurement Act in the award of contract for the procurement of 25 vehicles.

The vehicles, which were for commissioners, were purchased at the cost of N167 million.

Mr. Musa, in his judgement, had declared that due process was not followed in the transaction.

Mr. Ngilari, having appealed the sentence, went back to the same court that convicted him, and asked for bail, pending the determination of his Appeal.

Justice Musa, after listening to arguments of counsel to Mr. Ngilari, Sam Olugunorisa, and that of EFCC, Abubakar Aliyu, in the motion for bail pending appeal, granted Mr. Ngilari’s request.

The bail plea was supported by a medical report on Mr. Ngilari, from Yola Prison, which indicated that the former governor had been under intensive medical management.

The report, signed by John Bukar, a Deputy Comptroller in charge of Health, stated that Mr. Ngilari had diabetes, hypertension and insomnia.

It said that Mr. Ngilari, who had been referred to Canada Specialist Hospital in Dubai, for evaluation and management, had blood pressure that was rising between 180/110 MMHG to 190/120 MMHG.

(NAN)

  • Sword of Damocles

    Someone please explain to me how a person tried, convicted & sentenced to 5 years prison term can be granted bail. Now wI understand that a person FACING trial can receive bail pending the outcome of the trial, but bail after conviction? Now in the US under common law(same legal system as Nigeria), a person may be given a “report date”(for the sentence), but this report does not indicate that this is what has happened. How can someone who stole from the poor & downtrodden be granted bail after conviction. Our Creator who is JUST would not subscribe to this? When is justice ever going to APPEAR in this “F” ing” land??

    • Abdullah Musa

      It will not.
      He was governor, he should not be humiliated with jail, that is for common people.
      He will now enjoy his bail at your expense in Dubai.

  • Spoken word

    when he was chopping he had no medical issues then

  • Dazmillion

    Nigeria is truly a jungle