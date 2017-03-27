Ex-governor jailed for corruption granted bail on health grounds

Bala Ngilari
Bala Ngilari

A former governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, who was jailed for corruption by the High Court in Yola has been granted bail.

Mr. Ngilari was convicted on March 6 for failing to adhere to the procurement laws of the state when he served as governor.

Justice Nathan Musa found the former governor guilty of four charges, and discharged him on one, which bordered on conspiracy.

The antigraft EFCC charged Mr. Ngilari and two others for giving N167 million contract without due process.

The judge discharged and acquitted former Secretary to the State Government, and the Commissioner of Finance, who were second and third defendants in the case.

In handing down his sentence, the judge said the law stipulated that the convict shall not be given an option of fine.

He sentenced the former governor to five years in prison, and said the convict is to serve his term in any prison of his choice.

Mr. Ngilari, however, appealed his conviction at the Court of Appeal.

Although he is supposed to remain in prison pending his appeal, he has now been granted bail on health grounds.

  • kusanagi

    Joke!!!

  • Michael

    Pure joke!

  • John A

    Case closed.
    This is a drama government.

  • Pure Reasoning

    Really!!! What a joke! A corrupt VIP (Very Important Prisoner) granted bail on health ground. Nigeria we hail thee!