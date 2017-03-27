BREAKING: ABU Vice-Chancellor arrives National Assembly for Melaye’s certificate hearing

Related News

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is now at the National Assembly for the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition hearing investigating the certificate scandal involving Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye.

The Senate had last week tasked the committee chaired by Samuel Anyanwu, PDP-Imo, to investigate the allegation that Mr. Melaye, APC-Kogi, did not graduate from ABU as he claims in official documentations.

That Senate’s resolution followed a motion by former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, who said the scandal had made the Senate subject of public ridicule.

Mr. Melaye claims eight degrees, including two from Harvard University and London School of Economics and Political Science, but Sahara Reporters reported how the two schools debunked the Senator’s claims.

Mr. Melaye is also present at the hearing currently underway.

The ABU had turned down earlier media inquiries to confirm whether Mr. Melaye graduated from the school.

Contacted by PREMIUM TIMES last week, the school’s management said it would only state its position if contacted by the Senate.

