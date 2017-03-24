BREAKING: Whistle-blowers: 282 Nigerians provide 154 actionable intelligence in three months

Three months into the federal government’s new whistleblowing policy, it has received 282 tips out of which 154 were actionable, an official has said.

In a statement on Friday, Festus Akanbi, the media assistant to the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said some of the actionable tips involved “contract inflation and conversion of government asset to personal use”, “ghost workers” and “payment of unapproved funds.”

Mr. Akanbi listed the telephone numbers and websites where whistle-blowers can provide tips. He did not, however, mention the exact amount and number of whistle-blowers that have been paid.

The federal government had in December 2016 announced the policy saying whistle-blowers could get between 2.5 and 5 per cent of money regained from the information they provide while their identity would be protected.

  1. TOTAL COMMUNICATION RECEIVED – 2,251

Communication includes enquiries, tips, compliments and general advice from the public.

  1. Website (www.whistle.finance.gov.ng)  – 95
  2. Calls – (09098067946) – 1,550
  3. SMS – 412
  4. Emails ( whistle@finance.gov.ng) – 194
  1. TOTAL NUMBER OF TIPS RECEIVED – 282
  1. Tips received through Calls – 49
  2. Tips received through SMS – 87
  3. Tips received through Website – 95
  4. Tips received through E-mail – 51

III. ACTIONABLE TIPS RECEIVED – 154

Some of the tip types include:

  1. Contract Inflation and Conversion of Government Assets to Personal use
  2. Ghost workers

iii. Payment of unapproved funds

  1. Embezzlement of salaries of terminated personnel
  2. Improper reduction of financial penalties
  3. Diversion of Funds meant for distribution to a particular group of people (farmers)

vii. Diversion of funds to personal commercial Bank Accounts to earn interest

viii. Non-Remittance of Pension & NHIS Deductions

  1. Failure to Implement projects for which funds have been provided
  2. Embezzlement of funds received from Donor agencies
  3. Embezzlement of funds meant for payment of Personnel emoluments

xii. Violation of TSA regulations by keeping funds in Commercial banks

xiii. Violation of FIRS (VAT) regulation by adjusting Value Added Tax payment

xiv. Non-procurement of equipment required for Aviation Safety

  1. Money laundering and Diversion of funds meant for approved projects

xvi. Illegal Sale of Government Assets

xvii. Diversion of Revenue (IGR)

xviii. Financial misappropriations (embezzlement)

xix. Concealed bailout funds

  1. Mismanagement of Microfinance banks

xxi. Illegal Recruitments

xxii. Violation of procurement Act

