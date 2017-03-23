BREAKING: Senate rejects two ambassadorial nominees

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has confirmed of 45 persons as non-career ambassadors following their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senators however declined to confirm two nominees.

The decisions followed the report presented by Monsurat Sunmonu, APC-Oyo, chairperson of the committee on foreign affairs, which had screened the 47 nominees.

In line with the recommendation of the committee, the Senate rejected the nominations of Sylvanus Nsofor, a retried judge, from Imo State; and Jacob Daodu, from Ondo State.

Mr. Nsofor, during his screening, refused to recite the national anthem and questioned the Senators’ reason for asking him for the recital.

Mr. Nsofor is 82 years old.

According to Mrs. Sunmonu, he pushed back a question on his suitability for the job of an envoy in view of his age.

Mrs. Sunmonu quoted the nominee as saying the Senate should ask Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe how he was leading his country despite his very advanced age.

Mr. Daodu was said to have been dropped because of a negative report from the State Security Service that indicted for corruption.

Apart from Messrs Nsofor and Daodu, the other 45 nominees were cleared and confirmed by the Senate.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • PolyGon2013

    Kudos to the Senate on this. Mr. Nsofor deserves to be rejected. Mr. President should present another person of younger age from Imo.

    • emmanuel

      Which kudos is that? He is in same category with Hammid Ali and the Grass cutter. there is arrogance and desecration of Nigeria constitution every where and Nigerians chooses which flagrant rejection they support and not to support.
      I expected you to say the man refused to give them bribe or he seized that clothes at the tailors place