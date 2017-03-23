‎BREAKING: More troubles for Arik Air as workers shut down operations

Related News

Aviation unions on Thursday shut down Arik Air‎, the largest airline in Nigeria.

The unions, which include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the National

Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, on Wednesdy threatened to shut down the airline following Arik management’s failure to reinstate its sacked members.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria on February 9 took over Arik as a result of the airline’s bad debt to the company

and other creditors.

AMCON had thereafter appointed Roy Ilegbodu as manager of the airline.

But Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, NUATE, while speakng on

Wednesday in Lagos, accused the new management of intolerance to

unionism.

Mr. Abioye alleged that the new management, through a recent circular, warned the workers not to join the unions in the industry and had refused to address all the pending issues affecting the workers.

‎

Staff of the airline on Thursday shut down its operations, as the entrance of the airline’s office at the Lagos airport was barricaded.

“We will resist all forms of intimidation,” a staff of the airline told PREMIUM TIMES.

Details later‎…