‎BREAKING: More troubles for Arik Air as workers shut down operations

Aviation unions protesting at Arik
Aviation unions protesting at Arik

Aviation unions on Thursday shut down Arik Air‎, the largest airline in Nigeria.

The unions, which include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the National
Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, on Wednesdy threatened to shut down the airline following Arik management’s failure to reinstate its sacked members.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria on February 9 took over Arik as a result of the airline’s bad debt to the company
and other creditors.

AMCON had thereafter appointed Roy Ilegbodu as manager of the airline.

But Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, NUATE, while speakng on
Wednesday in Lagos, accused the new management of intolerance to
unionism.

Mr. Abioye alleged that the new management, through a recent circular, warned the workers not to join the unions in the industry and had refused to address all the pending issues affecting the workers.

Staff of the airline on Thursday shut down its operations, as the entrance of the airline’s office at the Lagos airport was barricaded.

“We will resist all forms of intimidation,” a staff of the airline told PREMIUM TIMES.

Details later‎…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • FineBoy

    Nice move, but I wonder if the Airline goes into liquidation, who will pay the workers?

    • Ola

      Nice move ? , how is shutting down operations a nice move.Then you contradict yourself by asking who pays the workers; well the answer is , the workers will be the last to be considered if the company goes into liquidation.

      Don’t forget Arik Airlines owes several creditors and they get paid first before laid off workers, so it will be best for the workers to allow |Arik to operate, so they too can get something in the end.