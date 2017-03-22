BREAKING: Alleged grass-cutting fraud: SGF Babachir Lawal to shun Senate on Thursday

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will not appear before a Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in Northeast on Thursday.

Mr. Lawal had earlier been indicted for alleged fraud by the committee and the Senate, who called for his removal.

He was found culpable by the Senate for his alleged role in a grass-cutting N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the Senate, however defended Mr. Lawal saying he was not given fair hearing, thus necessitating the new summons.

Mr. Lawal has gone to court challenging his summon and indicated he will not appear on Thursday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports

Details later…

  • Infoezone Infoezone

    I have always maintained that buhari is no different from all the other corrupt politicians. He is just a crook like the others. Keep on protecting your inner circle.

  • AryLoyds

    “invasive plant species” I assume this is indian herm. Well as usual he is with BUBU in the Vila , so he is covered.

    • hajiya tunsj soyemi(mai suya)

      Indian hemp??
      Lol!!!
      Nice one bro!

    • Otile

      They make it sound so ominous so as to deceive people and loot our money. I can tell you what they mean by “invasive plant species” is grass. The worrisome aspect of this is the arrogance Buhari’s relatives port themselves before the world. When Buhari thumbs his nose at court orders his relatives follow suit thinking they will get away with similar disobedience of law and order. In one short week alone Alibiba Hameed and Babachir Lawal have scandalously defied the Senate, our elected Senate. This is dangerous..

  • vay

    Hmm… Naija! Your SGF is a thug… Appears like a thug,speak like a thug,his action like a thug. A complete thug as a SGF of Nigeria

  • The Elder

    @disqus_zw9upAuAHX:disqus

    AN INSTITUTION IS ONLY AS STRONG AS THE MORAL QUALITY OF ITS LEADER.

    THE SENATE UNDER BUKOLA SARAKI HAS BECOME INFAMY TO BE HISSED AT –

    AN EXECRABLE DEN OF THIEVES TO BE IGNORED BY JUST ANYONE IT SUMMONS.

    • Otile

      Don’t say anyone, if you are not a Muslim and from the Core North don’t try it.

  • Alex

    In the medieval days,the advisers of the Kings are just as powerful as the King’s they advise.Quess we are still in the medieval.

    • Otile

      The Moslem North has never left the medieval era. Mohameddanism as Prophet Mohammed preached and behaved is still in vogue, beheading and jihad are very much alive today.