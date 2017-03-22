Senate calls for resignation of Hameed Ali as Customs boss

Related News

The Senate has called for the resignation of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali.

The lawmakers said on Wednesday that Mr. Ali was not fit to hold public office.

The call follows Mr. Ali’s decision not to appear before the lawmakers in uniform on Wednesday as directed by the Senate.

The Customs boss told reporters on Tuesday that his decision not to appear was based on legal advice after a Nigerian filed a case in court seeking the interpretation of a Customs law on uniform for the Comptroller-General.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the letter by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, asking the lawmakers to suspend discussion on Mr. Ali.

Mr. Malami’s letter was read by the Clerk to the Senate at the plenary on Wednesday, just as the lawmakers dissolved into committee of the whole to receive briefing from Mr. Ali.

Mr. Ali and the lawmakers have been at loggerheads over a Customs policy on retrospective payment of customs duty on vehicles.

Although the Customs Service has since suspended the directive, the lawmakers still insisted Mr. Ali appears before them in uniform. The retired army colonel has not worn the Customs uniform since he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

