BREAKING: Commissioner slumps, dies during physical exercise

Breaking News1

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development in Plateau State, Sam Galadima, on Wednesday slumped and died at the Rwang-pam Township Stadium in Jos.

A witness said the commissioner slumped at the stadium and was rushed to the Plateau specialist hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The commissioner died while jogging during the weekly physical excise for state executive council members introduced by Governor Simon Lalong.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Ladi Emmanuel, confirmed the death in a telephone interview.

Details later….

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.