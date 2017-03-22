Eight killed in fresh Maiduguri suicide attacks

FILE PHOTO: Bomb explosion scene
FILE PHOTO: Bomb explosion scene

A total of eight people including five suicide bombers have been killed in multiple explosions in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A series of bomb blasts occurred in three locations around Muna Garage area of Maiduguri metropolis. The incidents occurred at about 4 a.m.

The first location is Muna Kumbori, an unofficial host community camp housing 199 internally displaced persons attacked by three suicide bombers which led to the death of two other people.

The second location is Muna Dagalti which was attacked by a suicide bomber, killing the bomber and another person.

The third location is Muna Bulaya attacked by a suicide bomber who was the only causality.

A total of five suicide bombers, all male adults, were involved in the incidents killing three innocent persons, bringing the total deaths to eight.

At least 20 people with various degrees of injuries were administered with first aid by emergency response teams and transported to the state specialist hospital while the remains of the dead have been deposited in the mortuary.

Suicide attacks are some of the tactics used by the terror group, Boko Haram, whose insurgency since 2009 has caused the death of about 100,000 people.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari has truly (technically) defeated Boko Haram!!! Yeye dey smell.

  • thusspokez

    A total of five suicide bombers, all male adults,

    Despite their crimes, I have nothing but sympathy for these men. I see them as victims of neglect: No proper education, no jobs, no future; they saw no value in themselves, so why not end it all and go with a big bang!

    The solutions to the boko haram problem are in the problems, namely, the lack of education, skills, and jobs; and hopelessness. This, I have been saying for many years.

    • Domingos

      If you were not suffering from advanced mumudity you would have been rational enough to remember that the people who commited this crime should have names and be named. Does your “five suicide bombers, all male adults” equate to identity of the attackers by any known standards? Why can’t suicide bombers be named in Nigeria? Why is Buhari silent on this? Why is capturing Shekau dead or alive not on the agenda? …and you come here drawing lines in comment section as if we are playing here. Go back to the newsroom of PT where you belong and focus on writing real stories. Leave comment section for ideal regular visitors. Yeye Fowl!

  • IMAM Olodo

    How can the development of the Niger Delta countries be envisioned by a man so deformed like Bokohari? This is arrant nonsense and quite provocative…that a man so dull, daft, dunce and incapacitated by every index of human assessment is proposition a developmental plan for a civilized country space – Niger Delta. Can the blind lead the sighted? We know in Nigeria anything is possible, but for Bokohari to claim to be initiating and talking about development of the Niger Delta countries is ridiculous and akin to circus show before a 13th century Roman audience.

    The union of Niger Delta countries reject Bokohari and his miserable policies. We advice him to develop his Northern peoples first and educate them on the value of life because they now see suicide bombings as a primary hubby. We also encourage Bokohari to come clean on the issue of Boko haram and their sponsors in govt. He should explain WHY suicide bombers, accomplices and their relatives are never named. Not even a single suicide bomber has been named by Bokohari’s APC government. Why?

  • Governor

    Are u a Niger Deltan? Do you live in the environmentally toxic and polluted Niger Delta countries, kidnap an oil worker today and shut down operations until head offices of the environmental terrorists are relocated to the Niger Delta. The crooked companies cannot pollute our dear erstwhile pristine ecosystem and run away from the pollution to other states (Lagos & Abuja). Niger Delta elders be warned. Take note.

  • Mary

    THIS TO INFORM THE GENERAL REPUBLIC CONCERNING THE; PURCHASE OF DANGOTE 3X CEMENT AT A PROMO PRICE OF 1000# PER BAG AND RICE (MAMA AFRICA, MAMA GOLD, ROYAL SATALLION) 10,000# PER BAG. COST OF TRANSPORTATION FOR CEMENT IS 150# PER BAG AND RICE IS 500# PER BAG. CONTACT THE HEAD OF SALES, PASTOR THOMAS AISEMOTA ON 07038534730. NOTE: COST OF TRANSPORTATION IS MADE BEFORE DELIVERY.