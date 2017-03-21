UPDATED: Court grants ex-NNPC chief Andrew Yakubu bail

A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, has been admitted to bail by the Federal High Court Abuja.

Mr. Yakubu was arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering and false asset declaration.

The trial judge, Ahmed Mohammed, granted him bail to the tune of N300 million and two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must have a landed property within the Abuja metropolis while the other must be a resident.

Justice Mohammed further stated that the sureties must submit their international passports along with two passport photographs with the registrar of the court.

The judge further asked the accused to deposit his international passport with the court registrar and not travel outside the jurisdiction of the court.

On the prayer for the release of Mr. Yakubu’s international passport, the judge held that the court is not concerned about that but about whether he is entitled to bail.

Justice Mohammed subsequently fixed trial to May 9, 2017.

The bundles of cash recovered from Former GMD of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu’s residence

A special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 3 on a building belonging to Mr.Yakubu in Kaduna, had yielded the recovery of $9,772,800 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seven Two Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and another sum of £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) cash.

The former oil chief was charged by the EFCC after he admitted owning the over $9.8 million cash found in the house.

The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe.

  • kinsly

    I get upset when i hear the granting of bail to these heartless rogues, someone steals goat, a magistrate court will remand him in prison custody awaiting trial forever but a public servant steals billions of public funds they immediately get bail and go back to there homes enjoying the looted public funds. Fellow Nigerians this charade and slavery must stop.

    • Oskirin

      whc kind tin b ds? if to say na petty thieves,,,he go rot 4 jail.

    • Say the truth

      Some stayed in custody for one month while Magu and co are still ‘investigating’ and gathering facts while some leave almost immediately.

  • ijelejames

    Why let the crook out?

  • Say the truth

    Are you kidding me. For an alledged offense up to 9.8 million dollars he was given 300 million bail. Metuh charged for an alleged 400 million NAIRA fraud was given a 1 billion naira bail and paraded in court with handcuffs. It is glaring that both Magu led EFCC and Justice Okon Abang are agents of oppression in the hand of APC government. It is a shame.

  • Fred Agbi

  • Truthometer

    Really? If you must steal, steal big, so that you can afford SANs and judges.

  • Noble

    Hmmm! see how thief dey smile. This obodo Naija na wao.