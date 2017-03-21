BREAKING: Court grants ex-NNPC chief Andrew Yakubu bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Andrew Yakubu, a former head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC.

Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.

The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.

Details later…

  • kinsly

    I get upset when i hear the granting of bail to these heartless rogues, someone steals goat, a magistrate court will remand him in prison custody awaiting trial forever but a public servant steals billions of public funds they immediately get bail and go back to there homes enjoying the looted public funds. Fellow Nigerians this charade and slavery must stop.

    • Oskirin

      whc kind tin b ds? if to say na petty thieves,,,he go rot 4 jail.