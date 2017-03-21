BREAKING: Court grants ex-NNPC chief Andrew Yakubu bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Andrew Yakubu, a former head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC.
Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.
The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.
Details later…
