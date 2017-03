Police confirm 46 killed in Ife ethnic clash, arrest 38 (SEE FULL LIST)

Related News

The recent unrest in Ile-Ife, Osun State, left at least 46 people dead and 96 injured, the police said on Monday.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said 20 of 38 suspects initially arrested for their alleged roles in the mayhem, which broke out on March 8, will be prosecuted.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, and another two in Lagos, the police said.

Mr. Moshood said the violence also “resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties worth millions of naira.”

Eighty-one of the injured have since been discharged from the hospital, while 15 were still receiving treatment as at Mondayafternoon, the police said.

Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, also dismissed reports that police conducted indiscriminate arrest of residents in the ancient Yoruba town, saying officers apprehended suspects based on intelligence gatherings.

“That is why eighteen (18) suspects found not to be involved in the crisis were released unconditionally,” he said.

Reports from the town on Monday morning said normal activities have returned, after the violence largely between Yoruba and Hausa residents.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Moshood said the police will keep a special intervention team on the ground across Osun State, urging the residents to give maximum support to law enforcement authorities.

Full list of paraded suspects involved in the Ile-Ife ethnic clash

Please scroll right to reveal more fields of the table