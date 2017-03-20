Gunmen kill two police officers

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mohammed Abdulkadir, has confirmed the killing of two mobile police officers by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Monday.

Mr. Abdulkadir, who addressed journalists in Sokoto on the incident, said the police officers were attacked and killed while on duty at the NNPC Mega station, Gusua road, Sokoto.

“The suspected armed robbers came in a vehicle, overpowered the policemen, shot and killed them.

“They made a futile attempt to open the safe of the filling station,” he said.

Mr. Abdulkadir said he believed that the armed hoodlums had targeted the filling station’s sales of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We will disclose the identities of the policemen killed after duly informing their various families.

“Their remains had been deposited at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto,” he added.

The police commissioner also confirmed the discovery of a headless body also on Monday morning in the city.

He said the headless body of the deceased was found packaged in a sack and dumped at a refuse site on Maituta road, Sokoto.

He said that the headless body was also deposited the morgue.

“No arrest was made as at now in the two cases, but we have swung into action to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums and bring them to book.”

