El-Rufai’s memo to Buhari: Senator wants Kaduna governor punished

El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]
El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]

Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to punish Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for allegedly leaking to reporters a memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Sani, who is the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, called for punitive measures in a statement he released in Abuja on Saturday.

In the September 2016 memo published this week, Mr. El-Rufai told President Buhari that he was losing the vision and the momentum with which APC started the change campaign.

The governor told the president how bad the nation was faring under his watch, and how the president’s policies, actions and in-actions have contributed to the nation’s woes, and what could be done to steer Nigeria back to greatness.

In the 30-page memo, first published by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, to Mr. Buhari touched several areas, ranging from the ailing economy, to the dynamics of the nation’s politics, lack of coercion within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the poor relationship between the president and the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and other party leaders, including the APC governors.

Mr. Sani said it was ironic that while Gov. El-Rufai could not stand constructive criticism, he had the audacity to criticise the president.

“The governor always recommends that our party should punish me for criticising him,” the lawmaker said.

“Now that he has fired a cruise missile at the President through a deliberately leaked memo, he should also be treated the same way.

“He accused me of being disloyal and disrespectful to the President and the party for speaking my mind.

“Now he has done his own cunningly by criticising the President and the party, disguised it as a memo and leaked it out to the press.

“If our able party chair would give me five strokes of the cane for speaking out, the governor (El Rufai) should be given thrice that for ‘leaking out’.

“It’s often said that look at the message and not the messenger, but there are times when you can only decipher the message by looking at the messenger,” he said.

According to Mr. Sani, while Gov. El-Rufai is entitled to his opinion and perception, the contradiction and irony is that he carried out an action he always stood against when criticised.

Senator Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]

He described the governor as disloyal and disrespectful, saying: “the difference is that while mine is blunt, his is dubious.

“Secondly, for all the issues he raised against the President, his own is worst in his space of governance both in the existence of cabal or politics of exclusion, incompetence or public perception.

“The difference is that the President is tolerant of criticisms and alternative views.’’

He said the leakage of the memo to journalists was an evidence that “logically he is leaking memo to rouse popular sympathy and create the image of “a competent alternative” to “Baba”.

Mr. Sani advised President Buhari to be cautious, saying: “he who keeps a scorpion in his pocket must always watch his groin and he who inherits a cobra should know that it’s not a pet.” (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Absolutely Sane

    For the first time, I agree with Senator Sheu Sanni’s stance.

  • ilubarde

    Mr. Senator. What is your reason that it was Gov. Nasir El Rufa’i that leaked the memo to the journalists? Assuming you have a reason for your claim, what is the evidence that El Rufa’i did leak the memo?

    In any case, what is wrong about writing the memo?

    Did you really read the memo or you just relied on media summaries?

  • GOV11

    I see sense in what the senator has said. El Rufai is only scheming his way into the hearts of Nigerians by this ploy. He is cunningly presenting himself an effective alternative to Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

    • Mamman Bako

      Nigerians have a choice to accept him or not. When speaking up become a crime?!!!

  • JOHN

    The memo is blunt and incisive. It proves that pmb and APC have become the biggest agents of destroying our economy and inflicting the worst suffering on Nigerians in the history of this country.

    • thusspokez

      El-Rufai’ can’t even sort out the problems in the state, he is like the kettle calling the pot black.

    • Bak

      If you are looking for those that destroyed the economy, check on your master, Mr Jonathan Ebele Jonathan and his co travelers like you.

  • Mamman Bako

    When did speaking up become a crime?!!! This is a constitutional democracy for goodness sake, El-Rufai has led the way, we should all speak up. PMB and APC have truly squandered the goodwill that followed 2015 elections, we’ve lost time and people have lost their livelihood. I say NO to blind followership.

    • thusspokez

      When did speaking up become a crime?!!!

      Are you sure you have understood the salient points which the Senator made in the report?

    • Bak

      Hypocrites. If Buhari becomes hard now, you will acuse him of being dictatorial.

  • thusspokez

    Is Senator Shehu Sani a Nigerian? Pardon me, I ask because he sounds too sane, intelligent and rational to be a Nigerian. Like Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (in the Nigerian army), Senator Shehu Sani (in Nigerian politics), both men are like an oasis in the desert. If I have to choose friends to chill out with, these two Nigerians will be my top pick.

    Irrespective of whether or not one shares their worldview or political persuasions or both, one can still admire and respect them for their intelligence.

  • Gary

    Never mind Senator, Governor El-Rufai can delude himself and pose as a Latter-day saint but he will have to kill every Christian and Shiite in Nigeria for him to be elected as President.
    He has more trials and tribulations in his future than he imagines and he will hear from God at the appropriate time.

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    Mr senator,you don’t seem to have made any sir. Your critism of el rufai has always been pety and self serving. But the elrufais has been the selfless one in the. Interest of our dear nation, and to expose the fact that baba has now been caged by the usual cabals,he has been turned to a goast of himself. So far,elrufai has done well. Leaking or no leaking,it is an issue for another day. Baba is a river forgetting its source,too soon. The earlier he acted on elrufai%s letter,the better for him.

    • thusspokez

      Don’t be so cheaply gullible! What has El-Rufai got to say for the many problems in his state?

  • Tommy Soto

    What will it take to stop the prevalent time wasting in-fighting and spend precious time moving the country forward, and improving the lives of the masses?

  • Sarah

    Senator, thanks for tacitly accepting that the message is valid.
    As for the messenger, he is a bad omen of bloodshed (Shiites, Southern Kaduna).
    If, as I suspect, Buhari will not compete in 2019, then VP Osinbajo will have best shot at the Presidency. Among Northern candidates, Aminu Tambuwal is more likely to win national acceptance followed by Kwakwanso. OBJ will always mobilise to block Atiku, so he doesn’t stand a chance.

    • Bak

      Just go and worship your Obj. The north is still with Buhari, no shaking.

  • Buhari d scarecrow.

    Y should he b punished?cos we don’t like d true that y d country is like dis,even Obama was criticised by democrats in usa,who is Buhari d plonker that can’t b criticise.Wot a useless country.

  • Lanre

    You people, El-Rufai, Sani should go and form your own country. First it is El-Rufai (the new Town Crier and Professional Letter Writer) telling us how Buhari is spoiling the chance of his fellow Northerners at perpetually ruling, then it is Mr. Sani reminding us how Yorubas killed Hausas in Ile-Ife. Not minding that this same Sani never mentioned a word on the killings of Southern Christians (mainly Yorubas) in Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and many parts of the North. You people should go and form your own country and handle your Almajiri, Boko Haram, VVF Pandemic and lack of education. No need to fight. Enough of this slavery. Free Yorubaland today!

    • Bak

      While you manage your incest and ritual killings

      • Lanre

        Correct. We will manage our own peculiar social problems that we have not had the opportunity to solve because of the continued colonisation by Hausa-Fulani Northern Nigeria (and their surrogates – Obasanjo, Bode George etc) in our affairs.