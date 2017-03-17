Take charge now, Nigeria, APC are plunging, El-Rufai tells Buhari

El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]
El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in a rare memo to Muhammadu Buhari, has told the Nigerian President how bad the nation was faring under his watch, how the president’s policies, actions and in-actions have contributed to the nation’s woes, and what could be done to steer Nigeria back to greatness.

Mr. El-Rufai sent the 30-page memo, published by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, to Mr. Buhari on September 2016.

In the memo, he touched several areas, ranging from the ailing economy, the dynamics of the nation’s politics, lack of coercion within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the poor relationship between the president and the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and other party leaders, including the APC governors.

He said Mr. Buhari was yet to have control over the party structures and blamed the situation partly on the people who were advising the president.

He said many of the party leaders – like Mr. Tinubu, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Musa Kwankwaso – were feeling aggrieved that they were most often not consulted by the president or by those that the president assigned such duties to.

“This may not be your intention or outlook, but that is how it appears to those that watch from afar,” Mr. El-Rufai said.

“This situation is compounded by the fact that some officials around you seem to believe and may have persuaded you that current APC State Governors must have no say and must also be totally excluded from political consultations, key appointments and decision-making at the federal level.

“These politically-naive ‘advisers’ fail to realise that it is the current and former state governors that may, as members of NEC of the APC, serve as an alternative locus of power to check the excesses of the currently lopsided and perhaps ambivalent NWC.

“Alienating the governors so clearly and deliberately ensures that you have near-zero support of the party structure at both national and state levels.”

Mr. El-Rufai said Mr. Buhari’s closest aides like the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and the president’s Chief of Staff weren’t fit to manage the president’s politics.

“The SGF is not only inexperienced in public service but is lacking in humility, insensitive and rude to virtually most of the party leaders, ministers and governors.

“The Chief of staff is totally clueless about the APC and its internal politics at best as he was neither part of its formation nor a participant in the primaries, campaign and elections.”

The governor also wrote on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s corruption trial and the frosty relationship between Mr. Buhari and the senate.

He told the president that the federal civil servants across the country were so used to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the PDP way of doing things, so much so that their loyalty was to the opposition party, because of the several years of the PDP’s administration in the country.

“Mr. President, there is a perception that our government has been captured by a shadowy public service/PDP cabal such that we have won elections but the country is still run largely by these elements that are hostile to you and to us all.

“There is a strong perception that your inner circle or kitchen cabinet is incapable, unproductive and sectional. The quality and the undue concentration of key appointments to the North-East and exclusion of South-East are mentioned as evidence of this.

There is a perception that your ministers, some of whom are competent and willing to make real contributions, have no clear mandate, instructions and access to you. Ministers are constitutional creations Mr. President and it is an aberration that they are expected to report to the Chief of Staff on policy matters.

“Mr. President, there is an emerging view in the media that you are neither leading the party nor the administration and those neither elected nor accountable appear to be in charge, and therefore the country is adrift.”

Mr. El-Rufai, a well-known political ally of Mr. Buhari, said bluntly in the memo that the APC administration under Mr. Buhari has failed to live up to the expectations of Nigerians who voted the party into power.

“In very blunt terms, Mr. President, our APC administration has not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insurgency and corruption,” Mr. El-Rufai said, adding that the general feelings among the party supporters today was that the government wasn’t doing well.

On the economic front, Mr. El-Rufai acknowledged that Mr. Buhari inherited a bad situation, but said that the administration, having been in power for more than a year now, could not, therefore, continue to blame the previous administration for the hardship in the country.

“We were elected precisely because Nigerians knew that the previous administration was mismanaging resources and engaged in unprecedented waste and corruption.

“We must, therefore, identify the roots of our enduring economic under-performance as a nation, and present a medium-term national plan and strategy to turn things around.”

Mr. El-Rufai provided the president with detailed and insightful analysis of the nation’s economy and offered suggestions on what could be done to put the nation back on the pathway to prosperity.

For instance, he said that Nigeria was currently producing less electricity than the city of Dubai, and that the power sector reform that was started in 2000, earlier than the reforms in the telecoms sector, was now in serious crisis and nearly at the point of total collapse.

On the state of the transport sector, he told the president, “Inter-state (Federal) roads are generally in a state of disrepair. The national rail system is still the colonial narrow gauge constructed by the British for the extraction of needed raw materials rather than for the encouragement of intra-national trade and connectivity.

“The dual track, standard gauge national railway system initiated by the Obasanjo administration in 2006 has been partly abandoned in favour of piecemeal implementation of sections rather than the integrated programme.

“There is significant potential in the development of inland waterways but there has been no serious effort at seeing the dredging of Rivers Niger and Benue to completion.

“The aviation sector is largely private and mostly insolvent. Virtually all the major airlines are beholden to AMCON, and their services are poor, unreliable and expensive.”

He advised the president to, among other things, appoint for himself a “high profile” economic adviser, as well as set up a two-level economic team – one at a political level to be chaired by the Vice President, and another at a technical level consisting of the heads of key economic agencies “to do the more detailed technical analysis and present options for decision and action”.

Mr. El-Rufai said, “The President must communicate actively and directly with the Nigerian public about his vision – the government’s plans, strategy and roadmap to take the country out of the current, dire economic situation.

“We need a five-year national development strategy and plan urgently.”

The Kaduna state governor said he was inspired to write the memo to the president because of Mr. Buhari’s contribution to his rise in politics and that his political future was tied to the performance of the president.

Mr. El-Rufai described the president as the “only hope” for Nigeria, and urged him to run for re-election in 2019.

“You have to run again in 2019 if your objectives of national restoration, economic progress and social justice are to be attained in the medium and long term.

“You must, therefore, succeed for the good of all of us – individually and collectively, and particularly those of us that have benefitted so clearly from your political ascendance,” Mr. El-Rufai told the president.

  • Lanre

    Like I said elsewhere, the professional town crier, El-Rufai is at it. I cannot remember the last time Kaduna State had so much bad news like is coming out of there everyday. El-Rufai, sit down and go and govern Kaduna State properly. Stop all these professional letter writing. Leave that to Obasanjo, Soludo, Falana, Utomi, Sanusi Lamido and the many jobless critics that severally abound in Nigeria. We all know you are itching to be President of Nigeria. But govern Kaduna first. And do a good job too.

    • A Aminu

      What part of this letter el-rufai wrote to the president as analyzed by the premium times is not true and forms part of the town crier you make him to be. We should be honest with ourselves and give credit where it is deserving. Nasir has said the true and it is now left to the president to find time to read it, and the digestion will be left to the metabolic system. Truth will digest itself. With respect tell me which part of this letter as analyzed is not true.
      Simply put, the president has so far failed the nation, and we who voted him are short of words to defend him. It is half time, not for the traditional 10 minute rest we know in football, but adjustments just like nadir el-rufai has suggested.
      Nasir as every Nigerian has the right to aspire to be president, and in my opinion, he is doing pretty well in governing Kaduna. Go and see the physical development there.

      • Neu

        I think Lanre is also professionally advicing El rufai! Read his comments very well and also digest it well, then you will see and i know you behold the truth to yourself that after El rufai has fixed road and all that, but there is amongs others no PEACE among his citizens whether you will term it Northern/southern Kaduna or Muslims /christians in kaduna.
        Thanks for that his piece to the president, but he should also be correct to allow only the interest of Nigeria and nigerians to be the motivation for his kind advice and not what will sustain him and APC in power in the future.

        Thanks

  • Lala Hansy

    This is the best a friend and lover of balanced Nigeria could do for a father and mentor for his success in governance. For once, I salute your courage mr. El Rufai

    • aisha ani

      He that has ears let him hear, unless that is the part that is defective.

  • Netanyahu

    This particular el Rufai must be a hater, wailer, Biafran, Ibo, loser of election etc. This cannot be el Rufai of the hailers, a member of apc that calls red black. Truth, they say is bitter. Buhari’s wife expressed her observations and frustration in the BBC interview, yoruba hailers ignored her, called her names. Of course el Rufai will be ignored or branded a Biafran. Two weeks ago SR reported how the cabals holding buhari hostage were doing everything possible to force him back to Nigeria so they can take charge again and undermine the giant strides Osibanjo was making, and behold buhari was rushed back to announce he would be going back on his medical vacation. Ka Chineke mezie okwu.

  • Ubaida Usman Aliyu

    This is what is called constructive critics…i salute ur courage El-rufai…i wish you take-over come 2023

  • Sarah

    Buhari is even weaker than he was before taking ill and will be returning to his doctors soon. He his therefore not in any position to tackle any of the issues raised in this memo.
    The best way forward is for him to sufficiently empower VP Osinbajo. At the same time, he needs to sack his kitchen cabinet who are now emboldened enough to scuttle even the president’s own nominee to head EFCC.

  • Sam

    President Buhari has failed to succeed.

    And he orchestrated his own failure by putting useless people in useful positions.

  • A Aminu

    Like him or hate him, Nasir el-rufai has said the truth. Bare truth to the president, just like a father will tell the son, the home truth. This time around, the son is telling the father the truth. I only hope the president will find time to read it, and once he the time to read, I am left with no doubts, it will be digested.
    I am one of those people who believe truth is sweet, as opposed to those who think truth is bitter. No. Truth is sweet. Sweeter than honey but only to objective and pessimistic people which I am. I have always respected and admired Nasir el-rufai, for his niche to tell the truth. This is not minding what former president Obasanjo has said about Nasir El-rufai.
    Nasir did not only criticize the president and his policy and politics, he also offered solutions, which we need not go into depth of analyzing. I only wish the president has time to read this piece.

    • Fairgame

      To the dumb El Rufai is speaking but to the politically aware El Rufai is hitting out at Buhari at buhari’s weakest moment so that he El Rufai will appear the strong one and so positioned in his deluded mind and in the mind of the gullible to run in 2019. God will never allow the evil El Rufai smell the street of Aso rock.

  • Moyo

    Hmnn.

  • Mamman Bako

    This reads like an election manifesto. Time will tell.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    In an organization, when you have to write such a scathing report on the performance of your boss, if the report gets to the attention Board of Directors of that organisation, its virtually 100% certian that the boss will be fired. We come from corporate background so we know exactly how this works.

    Anyone who loves Nigeria would have written exact same report about President Buhari. Its a very accurate report.

    Right from day one, President Buhari lost the plot. He lost the message, he lost the tone and feel of his mission.

    As someone who believed so much in President Buhari and prayed he would really heal and prosper the country, I’m PAINED by his total lack of grasp of the task at hand.

    Make no mistake about it, President Buhari is an exceptional and great man. He means well for Nigeria but its obvious he lacks capacity.

    Zeal, enthusiasm and passion without having the ability/capacity is like running fast and not leaving same spot. This is exactly where Nigeria is.

    I dont expect President Buhari to change Nigeria over night but i judge tomorrow by today. His performance so far doesn’t lead me to have confidence in his administration’s ability to deliver anything spectacular in the 2 years his administration has left..

    That President Buhari is head and shoulders above and better than other alternative leaders to chose from is not the issue.

    The issue is that this man can do better BUT HE IS NOT!!!!

    President Buhari’s performance will lead us back into the hands of the same politicians we rejected in the last elections.

  • clairvoyance

    Great advice he who as ears let him or she hear so says the holy book.

  • The Elder

    @mammanbako:disqus

    What President Buhari can do

    What Buhari
    must do now is to issue a letter of appointment to Aremu of Otta, Olusegun
    Obasanjo, appointing him as chief spokesman, on usual salary scale of public
    service. Aremu of Otta is the only one who said Buhari has not dis-appointed
    him. The rest of the country hissed at both him and Buhari as empty-headed
    failures in governance. It is now time for birds of the same feather to flock
    together. Let Buhari appoint Obasanjo as chief spokesman in the villa to allow
    Obasanjo the space to enforce nationwide darkness on all Nigerians as something
    normal – and even a sign of success of the Buhari government.

    And let
    Obasanjo have the official latitude to open his mouth as wide as possible to
    defend three consecutive quarters of ongoing economic recession under Buhari –
    marked by 18% inflation and 62% currency devaluation amid mass killings by Boko
    Haram – as the meaning of progress and development rolled into one.

    • The Elder

      …………….(2) What President Buhari can do

      Appoint Obasanjo as official spokesman to enable Obasanjo come and defend 35%
      un-employment figure under Buhari as pass mark. Let him come and defend still unpaid
      salaries of six months to public servants as the pinnacle of good governance. Afterall,
      when someone describes himself as an international spokesman despite that all notable
      incumbent leaders of the international community today royally boycotted his last 80th
      birthday, such that he braced only for two long retired African civil servants at international
      organizations to attend it, just to make it appear that he’s actually less scorned in the world
      than it seems for for being crude, local, uncouth and vacuous, the next job for such a dunce
      should be appointed as Chief Press Secretary to President Buhari, immediately.

  • paul irumundomon

    Do anyone need anyone else to remind him or her the bad situation APC has turned Nigeria into today. It is inconsequential to talk about the situations any longer. The grave yards can feel the heat, how bad it has gotten. This is what we all deserve and we should all enjoy it. The governor of kaduna, should face his man made headache, by protecting the religious minority in kaduna, from slaughter, in the hands of herdsmen from mali and other countries, who have been armed with ak47, by Nigeria cabals in apc uniforms. Buhari is a nigerian, no one need to tell him, nigeria has change as we know it, let no one pretend, just because they want to be in front of newspapers.