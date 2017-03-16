Senate drives away Hameed Ali, asks him to come back in Customs uniform

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Hameed Ali arriving the Nigerian Senate
Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Hameed Ali arriving the Nigerian Senate

The Senate has driven away the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, after he appeared before the lawmakers in mufti.

Mr. Ali’s appearance without uniform, on Thursday after his failure to appear on Wednesday, was contrary to the resolution of the Senate which asked that he must wear “appropriate” uniform to brief them over the now suspended policy on duty payment.

The Senate unanimously resolved to drive away Mr. Ali, following George Sekibo’s motion.

The Senate further resolved that he should appear again next Wednesday in uniform, after the lawmakers took turns to chide the Customs boss.

“Coming was just one part of our invitation, another part is that you wear uniform. Why are you not in uniform?” Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, asked Mr. Ali, after he observed protocols.

Mr. Ali then craved the indulgence of Mr. Ekweremadu to refer to the letter forwarded to him on Wednesday.

After reading the content of the letter, he said, “this letter did not connote that I should wear uniform.”

Responding, Mr. Ekweremadu said Wednesday’s letter was “further to the earlier letters which indicated that you should wear uniform. So this is a reminder.

“More importantly, this is official. We have expected military chiefs and the Inspector General of Police and they all wear uniform.”

“My not wearing uniform does not breach any law. No law, to my knowledge, that compels me to wear uniform. There is no law that says in doing my service, I have to wear uniform.”

Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, drawing from the customs and excise law, argued there is law that compels Mr. Ali to wear uniform.

He said the customs chief was oblivious of the law, saying “I am happy you said you needed legal opinion.”

“I regret his grandstanding,” Aliyu Wakil (APC-Bauchi), former customs officer said.

Olamilekan Solomon (APC-Lagos), Barnabas Gemade (APC-Benue) and Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano) also chided Mr. Ali and insisted he must wear uniform.

After the resolution, Mr. Ekweremadu explained that Section 2 of the customs law provides that all officers, including comptroller-general, must wear uniform.

“As number one officer, you should lead by example,” Mr. Ekweremadu said.

  • T-Rex

    If the rank and file personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service decide to stop wearing uniform,hope this man will not punish them?

  • adekenny

    I commend this man’s courage daring these criminals in the house! Let them do their worst! Hamid Ali sir don’t wear the uniform! Not compulsory!

    • Gunnermachine

      That is not courage. He is being intransigent

    • Aare

      Confirmed!
      CG KWANTINU TO WEAR ZA MUFTI !!

    • Nnamdi Ugwuadu

      Bros, you are not a patriotic citizen. What on earth makes you call Senators of the republic criminals? One day you will aspire to lead and people will call you criminal unjustly. The way and manner you guys are supporting injustice in this Country is quite alarming. Ali does not have any courage like you said. He only ended up exposing his level of ignorance by saying that no law compels him to wear uniform while serving in Nigeria customs, but the deputy senate president refereed him to section 2 of Nigeria customs law that says he must wear uniform. Your man Ali knows that he cannot joke with the senate else he will loose his job immediately. He is not above the law. Wearing long robe or caftan makes him a pharisee and not a civil servant.

      • adekenny

        Whether we like it or not; with these criminals in the senate; Nigeria will never move forward! Do you know these criminals collect 47 million naira every month for constituency allowance ? Apart from their bogus salary? Tell me since 1999 what policy have they made that have any positive impact on common masses of Nigeria? They are just a waste! Unless Nigeria do away with them;it can never move forward mark my words!

  • Daniel

    Buhari and his lawless aides and appointees.

    From DSS, EFCC to Customs, etc

    A country where laws are disobeyed without consequences is nothing less or more than a jungle.

    • Fairgame

      Exactly. And on this forum there are APC zombies defending this man’s behavior! It is just sad to see how wasted some people’s brains are.

  • Nnamdi Ugwuadu

    Ali must wear uniform period

  • Aare

    CG Sir, Nigerians and the president are solidly behind you and the good work you are doing to sanitize the NCS. Like you said, you not wearing the NCS uniform does not beach any law.
    Don’t dance to the tune of these childish senators- you have served the country better than any of them in the past and have earned the right to be treated with respect. You did not lobby for this job but were prevailed upon by Mr President to serve our country once again.

    CG SIR, KWANTINU TO WEAR ZA MUFTI !!!

    • Nnamdi Ugwuadu

      You are only encouraging him to go back to ze oza room

    • sab

      But you read about the section of the Custom’s laws that stipulates he wears customs uniform, didn’t you? Some former CGs have been interviewed by PT here and they made it clear that is the rule. Why do some people support evil and think they are better Buharis than others?

  • olat

    PMB Shd wake up, d fight is against his Govt. they delay everything for his arrival.
    Move Ali to DSS. Send d DSS man home.
    Suspend the CBN Govn n move Adeosun to CBN
    Ben Akabueze as finance Minister
    remove the AGF n give to Tunde Bakare.
    Do something about d cabinet most of them are performing below average.

    • adekenny

      Thank you my brother you have said it all!

    • Okokondem

      “Suspend the CBN Govn n move Adeosun to CBN”

      You are patently and shamelessly tribal. People like you are the reason this country is regressive. What you are saying is it doesn’t matter if the person occupying a position is qualified as long as it fits your narrow minded, parochial disposition. Shame on you!

  • Fairgame

    Lawlessness or lawfulness always starts with leadership. It may seem petty to some people that the senators are asking the head of customs to wear the uniform but it is not. Does the customs law and enforced by the head of customs Ali require those under him to wear their customs uniforms? If the answer is yes then Ali has to obey same law. Nigeria is a country of big men with super sized egos who all think they are above the law. Hameed Ali is one of those. It is this same man that refuses to answer to the minister of finance even though customs is one of the revenue generating parastatals under the supervision of the minister. He arrogantly told her that he reports only to the president. People like Hammeed Alli are the problems this country has where laws are for the followers never for the leaders. Buhari by the way is same. He says no public official should seek treatment abroad but of course that excludes him. And some zombies will keep supporting this nonsense and think Nigeria will move ahead with such reckless and utter disregard for rules by its leaders.

  • Billy Salman

    Hameed Ali or whatever your name is, the LAW says wear uniform so you must wear it failure to do so will tantamount to disregard of the law. As for the Senate we know they’re corrupt

  • onos

    Nigeria? Hmmmmmm men dey ooooo!

  • POPPINS

    Yea,