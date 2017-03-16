BREAKING: CAF gets new president; Issa Hayatou defeated after 29 years

Ahmad Ahmad
Ahmad Ahmad

Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad has emerged the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahmad defeated incumbent Issa Hayatou by 34 to 20 votes at the election currently holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Hayatou, who has been in charge at CAF for 29 years, was seeking an eighth term.

More details later…

Meanwhile, read our detailed report on the ongoing election HERE.

  • Felix Udoh

    Good riddance to bad rubbish. He should go home and rest. CAF is not his birthright.

  • Mamman Bako

    So what will Dalung say now?! Nigeria should pull out CAF because Hayatou has lost?

  • Chinedu Anarado

    Good riddance! This sight tight nonsense has finally left CAF! New era!!