BREAKING: CAF gets new president; Issa Hayatou defeated after 29 years

Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad has emerged the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Ahmad defeated incumbent Issa Hayatou by 34 to 20 votes at the election currently holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Hayatou, who has been in charge at CAF for 29 years, was seeking an eighth term.
More details later…
Meanwhile, read our detailed report on the ongoing election HERE.
