UPDATED: $9.8 million: Ex-NNPC chief Andrew Yakubu remanded in prison after EFCC arraignment

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Andrew Yakubu
Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Andrew Yakubu

A former Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, was on Thursday arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former oil chief was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna State.

On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge filed by the EFCC.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed then ordered he be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application on March 21.

Delivering the short ruling, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said Mr. Yakubu, having pleaded not guilty to the charges, was fully under the custody of the court.

Mr. Yakubu’s lawyer, Ahmed Raji, had urged the court to grant his client bail on very liberal conditions, saying the former NNPC chief had no criminal records and that the allegations against him were bail-able.

Mr. Raji argued that his client had made the investigation and other matters relating to the trial easy be returning to Nigeria, upon invitation, and presenting himself for questioning.

Mr. Raji also told the court that his client was sick and required permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The EFCC opposed the application.

Its lawyer, Ben Ikani, told the court that the commission and the Federal capital Territory had facilities to ensure the proper treatment of Mr. Yakubu.

He added that the medical condition of the defendant had been constantly reported to him on a daily basis, since the defendant was arrested by the EFCC.

Mr. Ikani opposed the application for release of Mr. Yakubu’s international passport.

    Why all the drama? Rich men don’t go to jail in Nigeria. We all know that.

    With all the corruption we complain about, how many of the men and women involved are in jail? How many?

    We can conclude from the facts on ground that despite the HUGE level of corruption in Nigeria, the big men perpetrators DONT go to jail.

    We can then further conclude that since this Andrew Yakubu is a BIG MAN, the chances of his ever seeing the inside of a jail in Nigeria is VERY LOW.

    We can finally also conclude that since there is no consequence for crime in Nigeria: CRIME PAYS!

    The biggest organized crime syndicate in the ENTIRE world is the Nigerian Elites!

  • Degemstone

    How I wish I was never a Nigerian. Being a Libyan or Egyptian is far better than this hell on earth of a country.

    Shamelessness was long lost in our tradition, the opportune strike at any given chance while the rich impoverish the poor. In a saner clime, a person of the accused would never lay claims to the recovered wealth rather he would distance himself from the hullabaloo.

    A country that has a law but no enforcement. So much of Andrew in the society today with fewer Magu to curb their spread of immorality. He should be remand among those hardened criminals to know how it feels to be criminal.

  • Sagir Adamu

    To me PMB has not control, but the senate have lost it senses,why because Magu have been on their throats for long. How do you expect them to clear Magu,while Madam Saraki and others are still in the EFCC net?

  • Nelson okunbor

