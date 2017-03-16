BREAKING: $9.8 million: Ex-NNPC chief Andrew Yakubu remanded in prison after EFCC arraignment

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Andrew Yakubu
A former Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, was on Thursday arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former oil chief was charged by the anti-graft EFCC after he admitted owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house that also belongs to him in Kaduna State.

On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge filed by the EFCC.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed then ordered he be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application on March 21.

    Why all the drama? Rich men don’t go to jail in Nigeria. We all know that.

    With all the corruption we complain about, how many of the men and women involved are in jail? How many?

    We can conclude from the facts on ground that despite the HUGE level of corruption in Nigeria, the big men perpetrators DONT go to jail.

    We can then further conclude that since this Andrew Yakubu is a BIG MAN, the chances of his ever seeing the inside of a jail in Nigeria is VERY LOW.

    We can finally also conclude that since there is no consequence for crime in Nigeria: CRIME PAYS!

    The biggest organized crime syndicate in the ENTIRE world is the Nigerian Elites!

  • Degemstone

    How I wish I was never a Nigerian. Being a Libyan or Egyptian is far better than this hell on earth of a country.

    Shamelessness was long lost in our tradition, the opportune strike at any given chance while the rich impoverish the poor. In a saner clime, a person of the accused would never lay claims to the recovered wealth rather he would distance himself from the hullabaloo.

    A country that has a law but no enforcement. So much of Andrew in the society today with fewer Magu to curb their spread of immorality. He should be remand among those hardened criminals to know how it feels to be criminal.

  • Sagir Adamu

    To me PMB has not control, but the senate have lost it senses,why because Magu have been on their throats for long. How do you expect them to clear Magu,while Madam Saraki and others are still in the EFCC net?