UPDATED: How Senate rejected Magu as EFCC Chairman

The Senate has again rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after the State Security Service reaffirmed its position that the nominee lacks integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Mr. Magu was rejected on Wednesday, after appearance before the Senate for his confirmation hearing during which Dino Melaye raised the SSS report dated March 14.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

Although Mr. Magu had answered to the satisfaction of lawmakers earlier questions he was asked, senators challenged his suitability given the report against him by the SSS.

Mr. Magu questioned the credibility of the SSS which he said dispatched two reports on him with varying contents same day.

“What do you say about credibility of that agency?” he queried.

PREMIUM TIMES had in December reported how the SSS had earlier submitted two contradictory reports, one approving Mr. Magu’s confirmation and the other asking he be rejected.

The Senate had then rejected Mr. Magu’s confirmation based on the latter report.

President Muhammadu Buhari in January resubmitted Mr. Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as EFCC chief.

On Wednesday, Mr. Magu said he was never invited by the SSS to defend the allegations against him.

“There was no fair hearing,” he said.

Facing Mr. Melaye, he said, “We were fighting corruption together before you came to this house and turned against us.”

Mr. Melaye raised the SSS report after Mr. Magu had answered wide range of questions and it appeared he was going to scale the Senate hurdle.

As if the Senate was staging a drama already well-rehearsed, the body then moved away from seemingly soft questions, leaving the ground for questions relating to the SSS report.

Barnabas Gemade and Abiodun Olujimi, among others, asked Mr. Magu to defend his suitability and explain why he should be confirmed after “all these allegations”.

The fresh report was basically reaffirmation of the earlier one, containing same allegations that bother on the nominee’s residence, relationship with Mohammed Umar and past record as head of the EFCC’s economic governance unit.

PREMIUM TIMES had fact-checked the SSS report, and found most of the content to be false.

Earlier before the fresh report was raised, Mr. Magu had absolved himself of culpability in respect of the SSS allegations in the earlier report – though he had wanted to dodge the question that he should defend himself.

“I would answer but I don’t want to say something that will cause bad relationship between sister agencies,” said Mr. Magu, explaining he had responded to the allegations in writing.

However, Senate President Bukola Saraki insisted he must answer “so that we will be guided”.

Then, Mr. Magu said it was true he was reprimanded and detained after official documents were found with him outside office.

“If you don’t carry official files (to your house), you can’t do the work,” said Mr. Magu, explaining the nature of his work, heading “two offices” at the time.

He said after his travail he had been promoted twice.

Also on the allegation that he resides in a house rented for him by Mohammed Umar, a retired air commodore accused of corrupt practices, Mr. Magu said “that’s not true”.

He said his official residence at Maitama was rented for him by the FCT authorities for ease of his work, following intervention of an undisclosed senior official in the presidency.

“I was not part of the process and I don’t know how much was paid. I don’t even know when the rent started or will expire,” he said.

The fresh report was brought up nevertheless.

Mr. Magu also told the lawmakers he could not specifically give the actual amount the EFCC had recovered to date.

After the questioning, the Senate President put Mr. Magu’s confirmation to a voice vote. Majority of the lawmakers said No to his confirmation and the Senate therefore rejected it.

The presidency will now have to decide the next line of action, either to replace Mr. Magu, re-nominate him again or leave him in acting capacity as EFCC chairman.

  • Mr Truth

    The war against corruption in Nigeria would be a mere dream if Magu is not confirmed. Mr President should destroy
    the seed of evil against Magu’s confirmation, or it will grow up to ruin APC in 2019.

  • dami

    When he has seized the money that state governors stole from the Paris club excess fund…how will they confirm him?
    Buhari needs to wake up and be firm and unequivocal…otherwise saraki / dogora / state governors will walk all over him.

  • Absolutely Sane

    If PMB present another name different from Magu’s name, then the war against corruption has been officially declared over. This is not because I think he is the only honest man fit for the job but that the corrupt people in the NASS dictate the tune of the campaign thereby saying that some people are more powerful to be dealt with. I fear for this nation called Nigeria.

  • Billy Salman

    why does Buhari insist on Magu? it has been proven beyond doubt that he’s corrupt, before we start suspecting something Pls send someone else’s name

  • Sword of Damocles

    I have always stated that the Nigerian Senate is a curse Upon Nigeria that is UNENDING & apparently infinite, However A Spade MUST BE CALLED A SPADE. This is all on the Presidency and NO ONE else. Have you ever heard of an American President sending his nominee to the Congress for “advise & consent” , and the President’s CIA or FBI, sends a report TWICE to the Congress claiming the nominee is unfit for office. This smells of INCOMPETENCY or DUPLICITY, either way it is UNBECOMMING… yeye de smell

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    What manner of administration is this? Can someone please tell me??!!

    Our platform and many other similar platforms are watching Mr President very closely.

    It takes very little to make followers lose faith in their leadership.

    You say the cardinal stone of your administration is to fight corruption.

    The arrow head of your fight against corruption is now being harassed and conspired against.

    Yet, you keep quiet and say ‘ let due process take its course’.

    This is not the 1st, 2nd or 100th time that President Buhari has shown himself to be naive and aloof when it matters most.

    We are really tired and spent by the level of incompetence and the mixed messages President Buhari Administration sends.

  • Arabakpura

    These are the attendant consequences of an ill and unfit President! This would not have happened when Buhari was himself! Since they don’t want Magu, let him nominate a Magu!

    • Malik

      Buhari was never who we thought he was, we know that now in retrospect. He was living off of the work of Idiagbon.

  • Mamman Bako

    Magu should give this up and move with his life, public service is no ones exclusive preserve. He should thank the president and the Nigerian people, leave with his head high that he served well when he had the opportunity. Life will vindicate him and he will have a place in history.

  • DanielOsazuwa

    This is the confirmation of the rumor going round about the Senate intention to move against Buhari hence his “unceremoniously” rushing back last week.

    This man Buhari is so weak, incompetent, inert, rudderless, clueless and a fraud. A fraud because he made us believe in him not knowing what we read about him was the fruit of Idiagbon. APC now have more than 70 Senators in the Senate and yet our President cannot get his nominee confirm. It’s more worrisome when another Buhari nominee ( Daura of DSS) is the one working against Buhari other nominee. The DSS letter usually have clearance from the NSA before going to the Senate. Under Buhari, that process is gone cos of the difunctional nature of his govt.

    Buhari is a disgrace and it’s sad that I wasted my vote on him.

    • www.electionoffenders.ng

      Sir, regretfully, i concur largely with your submission.
      The Buhari we are witnessing is not the same as the Buhari we were told to expect.

      We over here are just blown away. The entire office is in shock!

    • kinsly

      Just shut up and vote against him next time. Maybe vote for Atiku or if you like Tinubu.

  • Progress.B4.Politics

    How can an agency of the government sabotage a nominee of the same government? Did Buhari not seek advice of DSS before submitting his nominee? It is either Buhari has lost control of his administration or the senators are conspiring and frustrating the confirmation of a nominee who has worked so hard and recovered so much money.

  • new republic

    The presidency is not serious about the fight against corruption,there is no way these looters senators can confirm MAGU.Let him continue on acting capacity,because nass is full thieves.

  • rhad

    Saraki we are watching you.Presidency? you will never get there by his grace .Saraki your entire generation is stinking of corruption and shamelessness. Jail is where you belong.

  • Gary

    Magu was renominated for confirmation after his “clearance” by the AGF asked to look into the allegations against. But the DSS, headed by a blood relative of the President, stuck to its earlier report that Magu has integrity issues disqualifying him for the job.

    Magu might be the greatest crime fighter in the history of the Nigeria Police Force but giving short shrift to the rule of law and due process in his operations as EFCC Chief PLUS the insistence of the DSS that his integrity is questionable, puts paid to any chance of having the Senate confirm him.
    Character and temperament count as much as competence in the leadership of that critical organization.

    Time to move on from Ibrahim Magu and seasrch for a nominee who meets all the needed criteria to run the EFCC. The fate of any agency or government cannot be tied to the fortunes of one individual. The graveyard is full of indispensable people. Or so they thought.

  • ijelejames

    Magu continue to serve as acting chairman. We do not need those robber to confirm you. We already confirmed you. But jail all the looters in the senate. Shame on you thief Saraki! This is your handwork.

  • John A

    Mr. Magu also told the lawmakers he could not specifically give the actual amount the EFCC had recovered to date.
    With this, i think this man is very unfit for the job.

  • Opekete

    By this reenactment of Caesar’s palace plot playing out in the government of PMB before our very eyes, it is apparent that forces of retrogression has taken over and PMB has become powerless. Perhaps the director of DSS is the most powerful man in Nigeria today. He is the Putin of Nigeria waiting in the wing to crush everyone in his path to take over Nigeria like Putin did in Russia. The seed for the disintegration of Nigeria has been sown and it is growing steadily before our very eyes. Time will tell.