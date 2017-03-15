BREAKING: SSS writes Senate again, insists Magu lacks integrity

SSS operatives
SSS operatives

The State Security Service has insisted the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is not fit to head the anti-graft agency because he lacks integrity, a lawmaker has said.

The SSS said this to the Senate in a fresh report dispatched Tuesday evening.

The content of the report was raised by a senator, Dino Melaye, after it had appeared Mr. Magu would scale the Senate hurdle, after answering a wide range of questions at his confirmation hearing still underway.

“In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

An earlier report by the SSS had prevented the Senate from confirming Mr. Magu as EFCC chairman earlier.

The current confirmation hearing is still underway.

Details later…

  • Anu

    na wa o

  • Mendez

    This is a slap on presidential authority. it’s clear a cabal is after Magu.

    • Patriot01

      You are right, Magu stepped on the toes of the President’s close “Confidants” insisting they too are not above the law,hence his ordeal at the N.A..Melaye is just doing their bidding with confidence that the leadership of the Senate is firmly behind him.

  • Jerry chimaobi

    Nigeria can best be described as a country of Dog eat Dog. Nawa o.

  • Olusola Solarin

    You cant attach any weight to a statement credited to Dino Melaye. What this simply proves is that Saraki doesn’t want Magu, as Dino is his voice on the floor of the senate.

  • eshe_70@yahoo.com

    Can we abolish the Nigerian senate? A bunch of thieving corrupt politicians parasitically sucking the country dry

  • eshe_70@yahoo.com

    Bicameral legislature is too expensive for Nigeria given the costs and drain on our resources. Also given that the two chambers aren’t productive can Nigeria reduce the cost of government by initiating a constitutional review or referendum to get rid of Nigerian senate

    • thusspokez

      Respect the topic of discourse here and resist the urge to go off topic!

  • thusspokez

    “In the light of the foregoing, Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government,” the SSS report, read by Mr. Melaye, stated.

    Integrity is an opinion which is rather subjective and even emotive. And its validity is dependent on whose opinion it is, and their relation to the entity or object being judged.

    In fact, the SSS has put its own integrity in question by its inability to provide an objective analysis and report on this matter — which is what the Senate expects. This report is tainted by personal opinions and feelings, which makes the SSS rather unfit to provide such reports in the future — as it cannot be trusted.

  • Julius

    hahahahahaha, somebody or some people are scare of this man. They are not making it easy on themselves themselves because if or when he is finally confirmed, he will act. We shall see.

  • arewethishopeless

    Who is in charge of this government? If true, this is an embarrassment …. I am certain our foreign partners are now very much concerned …