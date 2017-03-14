BREAKING: Hameed Ali writes Senate, says won’t appear before lawmakers on Wednesday

Related News

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Hameed Ali, has written the Senate, notifying the lawmakers he will not appear before them on Wednesday as expected. ‎

The Senate Clerk read Mr. Ali’s letter on Tuesday.

He was summoned last Thursday over the planned clampdown on vehicles without duty payment.

In its resolution, the Senate said Mr. Ali must appear in appropriate Customs uniform which he has not been publicly seen to have worn.

He had hit back at the Senate, asking the lawmakers to show interest in his work not his dress.

In his letter, he said he had to attend an NCS meeting; but the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawann said that reason was not tenable.

