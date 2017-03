Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally resumed duty, over 50 days after he delegated his authority to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, confirmed the resumption on Monday morning in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the statement, Mr. Bu‎hari wrote the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, notifying them of his resumption on Monday.

The president arrived Nigeria on Friday after 50 days of medical vacation in the UK.