JUST IN: Two herdsmen killed in Southern Kaduna

Map showing Southern Kaduna

Two Fulani herdsmen were killed Saturday afternoon in Southern Kaduna sparking fresh fears of renewed violence in the area.

The herdsmen were reportedly shot while herding cattle in Anguwan Yashi village in Jema’a local government area.

The National Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone those killed are Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

Mr. Abdullahi however called on the Fulani community in the area “not to take the laws into their hands and allow the security agencies do their job”.

He also appealed to the attackers to “please give peace a chance.”

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Aliyu Othman, confirmed the incident and said nine persons have already been arrested in connection with the killing.

He said the police was proceeding with investigation of the murder.

Over 200 people have been killed in the last few months in Southern Kaduna in clashes between herdsmen and largely farming communities.

The Kaduna State Government has embarked on several peace initiatives to help check the violence while the federal government has also agreed to establish two army bases in the area to maintain peace.

