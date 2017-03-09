BREAKING: Buhari returns to Nigeria Friday — Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow, Friday, his office has said.

The president left the country on January 19 for medical leave, but later extended his stay indefinitely amid concerns over his health condition.

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday that the holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

It also said President Buhari expressed appreciation to Nigerians and non-Nigerians who had prayed fervently for him, and sent their good wishes.

Read Mr. Adesina’s statement below:

