BREAKING: Apo Six Killings: Court sentences two police officers to death

Justice Ishaq Bello of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday found two accused persons, Ezekiel Acheneje and Baba Emmanuel, guilty for their roles in the killing of six Igbo traders in 2005.

The court convicted the two men, former police officers, to death for culpable homicide.

Messrs. Acheneje and Emmanuel was fingered specifically for executing Anthony Nwokike and Augustina Arebun on June 8, a day after the face-off between the police and the six traders allegedly on the orders of a senior officer, Danjuma Ibrahim.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the deceased, aged between 21 and 25 years, were returning from a night party in 2005 when they were killed.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the allegations, making the trial to go through full stretch of adjudication from 2005 to date.

  • Julius

    YES !!!!. This has been long coming.

    • Brownson

      Thank God Justice finally prevailed.

      • Julius

        Indeed and lets expect huge compensations for the victims families as well. That must be the next step !

        • Deansmart

          Cos everything is about money empathy is dead from where you came from

          • Julius

            Moron, it doesn’t matter where I came from. Justice demand what’s right and this is done all over the world especially Democratic world. I can assure you this will be in the millions..in U S !. What’s right is what’s right. The family must be COMPENSATED !!

    • emmanuel

      ‘long in coming’

      • Julius

        “This has been long coming”…I’m surprised you are not adding your usual irrelevant comment. Oya,lets go !

        • emmanuel

          My comments are usually irrelevant? yet i can count so many the FG reacted to and when necessary made amends.
          Julius, i tell the truth and abuse sometime as life cannot be leaved too serious all the time,moreover because Nigeria is a deceptive concotment called a country and built on hypocrisy.
          You should know by now that i do not pretend about Nigeria as a fake country.
          However, you got a civilised response because you did not come out your usual self

  • realist

    Sweet Justice.

  • dami

    What of the others? It wasn’t only two policemen involved…

  • Rommel

    Where is the detained police DOP Othman,the one that they claimed that they allowed to go pray and ran away from there,where is he?

  • emmanuel

    Where is Danjuma Ibrahim? The new trend is becoming worrisome in the judiciary. Onnoghen should watch it as selective justice is beginning to take the shape of ethnic colouration.
    I see Jolly Nyame going to jail in the next few weeks at this rate and with the sounds that i hear. I am not a prophet, but we must watch closely as we cheer the new Judicial judgements come in drove in the next few days.
    Meanwhile, if PT was around or Ogundamisi when the Apo incident took place, PT should not report that people who were on their way from the market at the close of day before 6.30 pm where on their way from a party.

  • Netanyahu

    After 12 long years? Where is the DPO that gave the order for their execution? He went to pray (after mass murder) and then ran away? Nonsense.