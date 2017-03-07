Over 500 dismissed Nigerian soldiers plead for mercy

Related News

Five hundred and twenty four dismissed soldiers have pleaded with the Nigerian Army to “tamper justice with mercy’’ and review their dismissal.

Emmanuel Ogbole, the Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, made the disclosure on Tuesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to submit the case files of the ex-soldiers.

Mr. Ogbole said the affected soldiers had earlier visited the commission and pleaded with it to intervene on their behalf in respect of their dismissal.

“In summary, we are not here to take any decision on the issue, we are here to transmit their complaints which were recorded and documented for us to you.

“This is enable you look into them and take the appropriate action in the best interest of the Nigerian army and the nation at large,’’ Mr. Ogbole said.

Responding, Mr. Buratai, a Liuetenant. General, said the cases would be studied in their individual merit and resolved in the best interest of the army and the nation.

“The complaints of 524 ex-soldiers which you presented to me are going to be studied, we will look at each case on its merit.

“I assure you that they are going to be resolved in the best interest of the Nigerian Army and in the best interest of our country.

“We know that 524 soldiers is almost a battalion and we will definitely feel the impact of these guys.

“But notwithstanding, we will still look at their cases critically based on their merits in the interest of our service and the country,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army had in 2014 dismissed 5,000 soldiers for various offences, including alleged refusal to fight the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

However, 3,032 were pardoned and redeployed to the North East to fight the insurgents.

Their cases were reviewed by a military panel led by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Adeniyi Oyebade, a Maj.-Gen. (NAN)