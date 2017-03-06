Nigerian govt cautions citizens against travelling to U.S.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The presidency has advised Nigerians who have no “compelling or urgent” reason to travel to the U.S. not to do so.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the Donald Trump administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

In a statement in Abuja by her media assistant, Abdurrahman Balogun, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by her office.

“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria.”

“In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled.”

Mrs. Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the U.S. immigration authorities.”

The presidential aide said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the U.S. to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”

She, however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.

Since his assumption office, Mr. Trump has vowed to implement his campaign promise of clamping down on immigration. He announced a controversial executive order that barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Although Nigeria was not on the list, which has since been suspended by a U.S. court, the Nigerian presidency’s statement confirms that several Nigerians may be unjustly suffering from Mr. Trump’s immigration stance.

  • L’homme Diplomatique

    Editor Premium Times,

    Where’s the writ of Alhaja Abike Dabiri-Erewa?

    BUHARI GOVERNMENT is utter shambles. Buhari is not on medical leave and did not
    declare himself sick but just dis-appeared since 19th January without talking with this
    woman called Alhaja Abike Dabiri-Erewa since then. Hilariously this same Alhaja
    Abike Dabiri-Erewa takes to talking for a non-valid principal who is in hiding
    and has not been seen by the populace since 19th January. How does this
    Alhaja Abike Dabiri-Erewa expect not to be laughed at by foreigners, how?
    This is not a government for God’s sake. This is worse than a sick joke.
    An incapacitated government invalidates an impetuous spokeswoman.
    Anyone possessed of average intelligence should have known that.

    • Victoria

      She just said the truth. He who have hears should listen. But Nigerians don’t listen. This has nothing to do with Buari.

      • I just dey ask O!

        IS THERE NO MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS IN NIGERIA TO ISSUE THE ADVISORY NOTICE?

        IS THERE NO NIGERIAN EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON D.C TO ISSUE TRAVEL ALERT NOTICE?

        HOW DOES SHE QUALIFY TO INFLICT HERSELF ON THE COUNTRY OVER HER BOSSES?

        • Delta_Quagmire

          Don’t blame Victoria, Nigeria is prancing in darkness.

        • Olaola

          The ranting of a deranged, brainwashed and demented biafraud cretin.

    • Akiika

      Some of you will say the VP is performing in Buhari’s absence and some of you will turn to towncryer that the Government is in shambles. Which is which? Your comments reeks of illogicality. You said he’s not on medical leave but failed to declare that he is sick. What is your understanding of an individual that requested for medical leave? someone hale and hearty? Get a life and don’t let hate destroy any sanity you may have.

  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Everybody would come to their common-senses as those rushing down to the USA often after looting,stealing and bankrupting our public treasuries at Federal and state levels can now re-watch their movement as the nationalist/racist-Breithbart,/Russian-aided elected Donald Trump, is battling crisis after crisis with the USA-congress, about to conduct thorough investigation into the collusion between Russian and Donald Trump campaign through which Democratic Party,s presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton,s campaign was destroyed indirectly through the hacking of the Democratic Party,s website and all detain of the campaign,s-files and campaign manager,Podester, were revealed through the wiki-leak that destroyed Hillary Clinton,s candidacy,s credibility.Any Nigerian,that fail to listen to this warning might travel to USA, to be arrested and detained before deportation back to Nigeria.

    • ampicillin

      If only USA had confiscated Moshood Abiola’s property in US bought with funds from fraud relating to ITT…if only Bola Tinubu was incarcerated for the financial crimes commited trough his bank accounts in US…if only Atiku’s investments and property in US were confiscated…and those of Burutai, IBB, Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara etc were confiscated and returned to Nigeria to be used to develop the country would Nigerians have need to visit or run to US?

    • Na_so_we_see_am

      The reason for this action is TERRORISM and you have tried to evade the truth and it has made you even more stuuuuuuuuupid.

  • RAPE on Niger DELTA

    Dear Niger Delta people,
    There is massive poverty in the Niger Delta. There is nothing to show for the wealth of the region as monies from the region are used to develop Abuja and the rest of the country. The only benefit the oil producing and resource owners – Biafra and Niger Delta regions benefit from Nigeria are :
    – Pollution
    – Neglect
    – Violence
    – Military Occupation
    – Wanton arrest of its citizens
    – Harassment
    – Sponsored propaganda to defame
    – Bypass in political appointments
    – Hate, hate and more hate
    – Etc etc, etc

    SECESSION is the only way for the Niger Delta and Biafran regions if they must achieve their potentials. Buhari can remain president of the rest of Nigeria and those of us who do not want to be associated with Nigeria in any way should be left alone to live our dreams and fly to our destination – have our own country. And this is what we must do.

    It is good news that USA is now preventing Nigerians from entering their space…It is all because of Northern suicide bombers in the same Nigeria with the peace loving people of the Niger Delta. This is more reason for us to leave Nigeria asap!

  • thusspokez

    What is the first-class biafra mumus response to this report?

    IPOB [Trump Solidarity ] rally disrupts business activities in Port Harcourt
    Premiumtimesinternational, January 20, 2017

    Nigeria’s Biafra Separatists See Hope in Trump
    VOANews, November 14, 2016