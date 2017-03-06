Nigerian govt formally announces closure of Abuja Airport

The Federal Government has formally announced the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, beginning from 12 a.m. Wednesday.

This was announced by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at a world press conference Monday in Abuja.

The airport will be close for six weeks.

Also speaking, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the government has kept its promise to make Kaduna Airport ready for use as alternative.

Also, the Minister of State in charge of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said observations made by acting President Yemi Osinbajo who was in Kaduna Airport on Friday had been “taken care of”.

He said the government has set up a website: www.abujaairportclosure.info, through which information will be shared with Nigerians.

So far, only one international airline has agreed to use Kaduna airport, Mr. Sirika said.

