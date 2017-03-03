Jubilation as Court frees 35 Biafra agitators

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has discharged 35 Biafra agitators charged with conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, for want of diligent prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused were arrested on January 20 during a march to commemorate the inauguration of United States of America President, Donald Trump.

Discharging the accused persons on Friday, the Magistrate, Andrew Jaja, said treasonable felony was a capital offence, punishable by death.

According to the magistrate, the court had the constitutional power to discharge the accused persons on ground of lack of diligent prosecution.

Mr. Jaja said the accused had stayed 37 days in prison custody without the commissioner of police, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and Attorney-General (AG) showing interest in the prosecution.

He said that the DPP, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Police did not indicate that there was prima facie to qualify the accused for prosecution or otherwise.

Mr. Jaja lamented that the court had adjourned many times to enable the three authorities make inputs or show that the accused were liable to prosecution, but to no avail.

“The court has the right to grant them bail; the adjournment has elapsed, without the state Commissioner of police and AG making their inputs into the matter.

“The court has the right (power) to grant the accused persons bail or discharge them in line with the constitution,” he said.

The magistrate, however, warned the accused to remain peaceful and desist from embarking on further protest.

Mr. Jaja said they would not find it easy next time they were brought to court on the same charge.

NAN reports that there was jubilation outside the court by the relations and friends of the discharged persons.

  • Egbele Tom Amos

    At least they should go and restrategise.i pray they go.let us see.or nigerians may start pushing them to go? Start the discussion…

    • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

      Rubbish talk

  • Egbele Tom Amos

    We don tire.kanu should be released on bail.holding him for too long is like giving him too much credence.

  • Epsilon_Delta

    Since Buhari left with his acrimony and vendetta, it has not been business as usual. Sanity is gradually returning to Nigeria.

  • abdul dull daura

    Buhari was the problem of Nigeria.

  • Netanyahu

    Treasonable felony has become a joke. Just tell a Nigerian policewoman I love you. Oh, that is treasonable felony. You will be locked up. Come to court and prove his allegation, he will remember his wife sent him on errand. I have often told these MASSOB kids to be patient, that at the end of the day Nigeria may secede from Biafra. Go to Maiduguri and arrest protesters (boko haram), no. They are looking for Ibos to kill. Now the real terrorist is hiding in the UK where amenities are available and functioning. Ka Chineke mezie okwu.

  • Ohnigeria Godsavenigeria

    May God continue to detain Buhari in London till 2019 may 29 when he will be released to hand over to the next elected president of Nigeria.

  • Uche Princewill

    #BBOP-BRING BACK OUR PRESIDENT!

  • Uche Princewill

    #BBBOP- BRITIAN BRING BACK OUR PRESIDENT! 43 DAYS STILL COUNTING

  • marc umeh

    These men have already spent 37 days in jail without trial. If that is not a violation of human right , I don’t know what is. Treasonable felony for commemorating Trumps victory?
    Na waahooo !!!!!

    • Gary

      Only in Buhari’s Nigeria. And they wonder why nobody misses him and honestly don’t want him back to Aso Rock.

  • Secession should be the GOAL

    The effect of the new non sharia loving Chief Justice is evident. In a matter of days, many charges against Nnamdi Kanu has been drooped….and now innocent detainees arrested and penciled for death and mass burial by Buhari have been set free.

    There is no need for jubilation, what Biafra should focus on is a separate state – the same focus the people of the Niger Delta should have, for there lies the solution to all problems experienced in a warped Nigeria. If Germany is for Germans, Italy for Italians, Spain for Spannish, English for England, Portugal for Portuguese, Sweden for Swedish etc.then whhy shouldn’t Biafra be for Biafrans?