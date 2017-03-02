Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Nigeria’s ex-Attorney General Adoke got $2.2 million, EFCC tells court

Adoke

A former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bello Adoke, allegedly exchanged more than $2.2 million in a bureau de change in Abuja as part of his share in the controversial $1.1 billion Malabu Oil deal, court documents show.

The revelations were contained in a five-count fresh money laundering charges slammed on Mr. Adoke at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Thursday.

Also charged alongside Mr. Adoke is controversial businessman Aliyu Abubakar‎, who is believed to have acted as middleman in the deal.

The EFCC said in the court filings that Mr. Adoke took delivery of exactly $2,267,400 on September 16, 2013, and immediately enlisted the service of money changers to have it converted to the local currency.

Based on the prevailing exchange rate at the time, Mr. Adoke made N345,200,000 after successfully converting the funds. He subsequently deposited all the money in a Unity Bank account to offset an outstanding overdraft of N300 million, court documents showed.

The EFCC also filed charges against Mr. Adoke for carrying out a transaction of such magnitude without going through the country’s financial institutions.

All the offences contradicted Section 15(2) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended in 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act, prosecutors said.

Mr. Adoke was instrumental to Nigerian government’s involvement in the suspicious Malabu Oil deal, which saw Shell and Agip-Eni paying money into an escrow account of the Nigerian government to settle a firm with a questionable history.

He authorised the transfer of the $1.1 billion paid by Shell and Eni into private accounts of Dan Etete, Nigeria’s former petroleum minister, who further transferred a large percentage to Mr. Abubakar. Mr. Abubakar is believed to have been a front for officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration including Mr. Adoke. ‎

‎Shell, Agip-Eni, Mr. Adoke and Mr. Etete, who also approved the lease award of the OPL 245, have all denied wrongdoings.

But Italian prosecutors said late last year they had enough grounds to charge Shell, Agip-Eni, and their executives alongside other Nigerians involved in the controversial deal for fraud in Milan.

In separate charges filed late 2016, the EFCC accused Mr. Adoke and Mr. Etete of defrauding Nigeria in the OPL 245 deal.

The Department of Petroleum Resources said last December that Mr. Adoke and other officials of the Jonathan administration who participated in the concession of the lucrative oil field to Shell and Agip-Eni did not follow due process.

Mr. Adoke, who is currently in the Netherlands for study, has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to make himself available for trial.

  • The Revolutionaries

    Premium Times Editor,

    NIGERIA: Time for final solution to shameful history of thefts

    There’s no peaceful way to resolve Nigeria’s theft crisis.
    Blood must flow. No country can move forward surrounded by heinous thefts –
    of stolen money, stolen lands, stolen cars, and stolen status. All treasury thieves
    in Nigeria now need to be physically attacked and killed.

    The families of treasury thieves –
    wives and children – must also be swiftly laid to rest in perfect peace
    since they are not entitled to inherit stolen assets under any written will.
    The thefts since October 1st 1960 must all be brought to revolutionary
    justice on the streets under the death penalty in the Constitution.

    The deciders of who shall get the death penalty
    will be the youths – armed as ordinary citizens and formed into cells as
    well-organized militias. In 30 days of swift and bloody justice on the streets,
    the story of corruption will end in Nigeria for the grave-diggers to then bury the
    remains of those consumed by the people’s revolution. Nigerians may delay or
    dither over this final solution but that is what’s going to happen. The longer it is
    delayed, the worse for the country now stolen into darkness.

    • Sanssouci

      Is it the youth who succomb to rubbish like MMM that u are counting on for such? 3 Million people joined a program promising interest for no work… I’m afraid they cannot spearhead such a revolution. Any of those 3 million mumu in Adoke’s shoes would not have been content with 2.2Million$

      • ZebraCrosser

        @ismaila_katakore:disqus

        Adoke Muhammed is actually rumoured to have pocketed $40million overall as bribe to gift Nigeria to assorted criminals as take-away. EFCC says it is aware of it and has told the court how $2.2 million of
        the bribe was rapidly changed and converted into over 300 million Naira at the then rate to quickly pay
        off his personal loan of 300 million Naira to Unity Bank at a go.

        What EFCC must do now is go after all known and declared assets of Aoke Muhammed and apply to court
        to seize all of Adoke’s assets under forfeiture order. Any court will grant the order in five minutes because Adoke Muhammed is on the run as a fugitive from justice, which suggests his admission of guilt

        • Sanssouci

          9.23 billion probable reserves sold for 1.1billion$ = crime against humanity

          • ZebraCrosser

            @ismaila_katakore:disqus

            You are so right. But thank God for Britain, Italy and France. Those three countries investigated
            and found out that Nigeria was thoroughly scammed. Some senseless Ijaw youths were saying
            Dan Etete should be allowed to carry go the loot because crude oil on the coast belongs to
            the Ijaw. Can you see the quality of the Nigerian youths you are complaining of? The other
            time somebody too was saying that Goodluck Jonathan was led into this mess by Adoke.
            Nonsense talk. Was Jonathan blind? Did Jonathan not read the agreement before he
            approved it? Now the Italians are saying Jonathan collected his own bribe from it too.
            So who misled who here? Let’s be serious for once. All the $1.1billion must be
            seized. That is the whole idea. It is bribe money. Jail sentence must follow too.

  • Wild Wadi

    @ismaila_katakore:disqus

    You either want to fight corruption or to pet it. If this morally confused Buhari government wants to fight corruption
    General Aliyu Gusau must be arrested forthwith and charged to court. Ditto, Alhaji Aliyu who distributed the greater
    portion of this hefty bribe must be compelled to disclose those beneficiaries – all of whom must be promptly arrested.
    Only such comprehensive dragnet can convince Nigerians that there is honesty of purpose to punish these criminal
    abettors of Malabu Oil’s OPL 245 theft.

    This Malabu Oil deal trial must be conclusive. Alhaji Aliyu must be arrested. His multi-billion Naira house opposite Nicon
    Hotel in Abuja must be seized. Alhaji Aliyu took 50%+ of the $1.1billion and should normally be the first accused in a
    proper criminal trial. Alhaji Aliyu allegedly distributed two-third of that bribe to no fewer than five top government officials, including Goodluck Jonathan and General Aliyu Gusau both of whom were mentioned in Italian court as beneficiaries of
    the loot. There’s therefore no reason to leave out General Aliyu Gusau in the charge sheet. It makes no sense at all.

    • ::????????

      WHO ARE THE FIVE PEOPLE ALHAJI ALIYU ABUBAKAR DISTRIBUTED THE BRIBES TO?

      IS THAT NOT THE FIRST THING THE EFCC SHOULD HAVE FOUND OUT BEFORE NOW?

      • Captain Akins

        I am sorry for General Aliyu Gusau. He’s messed up himself. There’s no escape for him.