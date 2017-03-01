SHOCKING! More obscene property recovered from ex-Nigeria Customs boss who forfeited 17 exotic vehicles, returned N1 billion

Less than a week after 17 exotic vehicles were recovered from a former Customs boss, dozens of brand new tricycles and motorcycles have also been recovered from a property belonging to him

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Wednesday that it raided the warehouse of Abdullahi Dikko, the former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, where it made the new recoveries.

“Operatives of the Commission’s Kaduna Zonal office acting on intelligence stormed the facility on Tuesday February 28 and executed a search warrant which led to the recovery of the following items,” the EFCC said in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

The commission listed the newly recovered items to include: 42 brand new customized yellow-coloured tricycles; 16 brand new cargo motorcycles; one brand new white 32-seater Nissan civilian bus; one MAN diesel truck;  515 brand new imported rugs of different colours and sizes; two metal bullet proof safe with the sum of N 1,565 and documents of transactions in different currencies within and outside the country.

The anti-graft commission had last week Wednesday announced the recovery of 17 “exotic vehicles” from Mr. Dikko who retired as Customs boss in 2015.

Two days later, Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kaduna gave an interim order, forfeiting the 17 vehicles to the federal government.

Mr. Dikko, who headed the Customs between August 2009 and August 2015, was earlier arrested by the EFCC in June 2015 over alleged diversion of N40 billion from the agency’s coffers. The EFCC in November 2016, confirmed he had returned N1 billion of the allegedly stolen funds to the federal government.

The former Customs chief is not currently in Nigeria, an EFCC source told PREMIUM TIMES.

“But his arraignment will begin when he returns from the medical trip abroad,” the source said.

Bappa Ibrahim, the Zonal Head of the EFCC who addressed journalists in Kaduna, said, the operation that led to the recovery was part of the continuation of the EFCC’s investigation on the former Customs boss.
He said the recovery was made based on intelligence gathering and tip-off.

Mr. Ibrahim called on the public to always assist the anti-graft agency with useful information, noting that the war on anti-corruption must not be left to the EFCC.

  • Ali A-ly

    he was intending to run for Governor of his state…so when election comes, he will start to share them as campaign gifts

    • Fredodo1

      chai…you get sense. Na dem way be dat

  • Abdullah Musa

    Let Nigerians with conscience say: PDP, never again!

  • George

    Mallams always ahead in looting.

    All those things you saw there are not for federal government or from government money but what he stole from the Igbo importers.

    Direct conversion to personal use with authority vested on him by his former position.

    Aboki’s OLE

    • tundemash

      Monkey Father, if it were a George or Emmanuel now, you will shout witch-hunt !

  • Noble

    All days are for the thief, but one day is for the owner

  • thusspokez

    There are differences between a collector and a hoarder — the latter is a psychological disorder. Unlike hoarders, collectors take meticulous care of their collections. Seeing the state in which these vehicles are kept, one can conclude that Abdullahi Dikko is a hoarder and obviously suffers from a psychological disorder.

    • duwdu

      Well said, thusspokez.

    • TY

      Which of these categories does Tinubu belong?

  • FreeNigeria

    Na wao, this is not corruption, but madness and wickedness. At the end of all these, we’re still leaving this world the way we came in it, with absolutely nothing.

  • Efemena Edafiok

    Boko Haram used motorcycles back in the days. Does this latest revelation have any link to the above? Well, only time shall tell. Who is their (boko haram) faceless supplier of sophisticated weapons? I repeat, TIME shall TELL!

  • grand maze

    It seems Buhari has something to do with Dikkos. Remember umaru dikko. Since this one had also run out of the country, they should package him in a wooden crate and import him back to the country. Am excited looking for whistleblowing to do.

  • Impulse400

    All seem like seized items. I bet he is not the only retired custom official guilty of accumulating coveted contraband goods. Search them all, starting from IBB’s regime!!! Will the Federal Government now proceed to crush the motorcycles and tricycles, like Lagos State government is fund of doing…?

  • Rommel

    Atiku Abubakar was a trailblazer of such kinds of behaviors, I grew up knowing customs and excise people as very corrupt people,I don’t know how that reputation started but it was prevalent

  • sammyctu ode

    This dikko deserves the death sentence. The customs is a rotten agency that smells like ammonia from top to bottom. When custom boast that they have caught smugglers once then two hundred smugglers have been allowed to smuggle many products, arms, drugs, etc into the country.
    It’s time for them to start watching Border Patrol of Australia, the American and the Canadian ones and see how they protect their counties, their excellent professionalism and their commitment to their jobs unlike our stark illiterate custom officers in Nigeria who breath, cough, eat, sleep corruption 365 days of the year.
    The tomato crises we had last year or 2015 was due to custom failures not doing their job by allowing viruses diseased tomatoes to come to Nigeria which caused all of us untold hardships and Nigeria loosing billions of Naira.

  • Skills

    With this daily confiscation of money and goods by EFCC, any information on what actually happens to these items afterwards? no annoucement on any projects facilitated or to be facilitated with these funds.

    It looks like EFCC is been used to loot the looters.

  • Philomena

    Cuf off the head, hand and ears of Abdullahi Dikko, Feed him to the vultures. I am sure no politician or public official will steal again.

  • Philomena

    We need a Rodrigo Doutete