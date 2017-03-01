Ex-Council Chairman who stole N1.4 billion must go to jail, Appeal Court rules

court-of-appeal-headquarters-abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly and former Caretaker Chairman of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state, Gabriel Daudu, against his conviction for a N1.4 billion fraud.

Mr. Daudu, who  was arraigned before a Federal High Court, Lokoja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 208-count charge bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, was found guilty of 77 counts by Justice Inyang Ekwo and sentenced  to 154 years imprisonment.

In his ruling, the trial judge, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt, and therefore, sentenced Mr. Daudu to two years on each of the 77 counts to run concurrently.

Dissatisfied with his conviction, Mr. Daudu approached the appellate court praying that his conviction be set aside.

However, in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the lower court and dismissed Mr. Daudu’s appeal as unmeritorious and lacking in merit.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Truthometer

    That’s why they hate PMB. Nigeria shall be great again!

    • emmanuel

      When was the man sentenced at the lower court? ignoramus.
      You keep celebrating Buhari, while he is busy buying cutleries every year. The same Buhari last year took back Aso Villa Budget for cars and surreptitiously spread it (hid it) under different budget head. That is called restructuring of chop chop or chwa chwa – hllmark of corruption
      Do you forget things in a hurry?
      Buhari if he still alive after 2019 will get i million years jail term too

  • George

    Just 1,4B equal to 145yrs imprisonment so I could see why Tinubu is ready to use every opportunity to declare alligent to Bingo Buhari government because his own case might get 5000yrs imprisonment.

    • Arabakpura

      When he finishes the 145 years in prison, will he still join PDP if it’s available then, or will join the APC?

  • Dee Law

    Why Judges of Nigerian Courts may be slapped all around

    A DAY IS COMING WHEN many JUDGES of Nigerian courts will be slapped all around
    on the streets before being tied to the stakes at Bar Beach and summarily executed.
    Here, a person sold a whopping 1.4 billion Naira – almost equal to a state’s revenue
    per month. Yet all these robed and so-called Judges could do is a mere 2-year
    sentencing to jail. Society would be a lot better if a majority were put in jails
    and all other convicts currently in jail released back into society.

    The Judges in Nigeria’s courts
    have aggregrately done more damage to destroy Nigeria cmpletely
    than all rogue officials who stole money. It is the judges who put a
    stamp of approval on stealing and bribery in society and signal to
    Nigerian youths to take to stealing as a profession since all the
    penalty for robbing the entire treasury is two-year jail term.
    Whereas, in the prison are poor people jailed for ten years
    for stealing a goat or tubers of yam worth under ₦ 20,000.

    • Opekete

      You are right.

    • Tunde

      Though I agree with your summation of judges, the sentence is 2 years per count equal 154 years! The guy will rot in there. Except I have misinterpreted the math….